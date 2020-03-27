The Federal Government has approved the use of four stadiums in the country as isolation centers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

These include the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos; Liberty Stadium Ibadan; M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja and Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Also, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps nationwide would be used as isolation centres.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare in a tweet on his official handle.

“Mr President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kaduna, as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centres as they are needed.

“We are in touch with relevant authorities,” Dare tweeted.

The Federal Government had earlier suspended sporting activities at stadiums nationwide and ordered the immediate closure of NYSC orientation camps nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sports Minister however on Friday, said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-opening of the camps as COVID-19 isolation centres.

He also notes that the identification and fumigation of multiple sports hall at the stadiums will commence soon.

Dare called on Nigerian youths to be at the “vanguard of dissemination of timely and accurate information via Social Media.”

Stadiums can be used as testing centres and because of space they will allow for required distancing. Our prayers are that Nigeria never gets to this level – but we must all be prepared to support the system. God bless all our doctors and medical staff at this critical time — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) March 27, 2020

