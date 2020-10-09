Friday, October 9, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

FG Begins Petrol-to-gas Conversion of Official Vehicles

Must read

Health

WHO, foundation move against mental health issues among youth

abujatimes
Executive director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Helga Fogstad, will on Saturday, October...
Read more
Business

FG Begins Petrol-to-gas Conversion of Official Vehicles

abujatimes
The federal government has commenced the conversion of official vehicles belonging to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from petrol to Compressed Natural...
Read more
World News

Russia invites Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs for Moscow talks on Friday

abujatimes
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been invited to take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin cited...
Read more
World News

Kyrgyzstan president says ready to resign once new cabinet appointed

abujatimes
Executive director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Helga Fogstad, will on Saturday, October...
Read more
abujatimes

The federal government has commenced the conversion of official vehicles belonging to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in designated centres in Abuja.

It said part of the move was to provide Nigerians with autogas to cushion the effects of rising petrol costs in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to adopt gas as an alternative fuel for the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stated this yesterday during a visit to an autogas dispensing station and conversion inspection exercise, at the NNPC autogas dispensing facility in Jahi and Autolady Garage in Abuja, where some government official vehicles were being converted.

Sylva said the conversion underscored the seriousness of the new government initiative.
The minister expressed his satisfaction with the conversion process thus far and charged conversion centres to make vehicle and user-safety a priority during the process.

He added that his vehicles and others in the president’s fleet would soon be converted as well.
In his remarks during the inspection visit, the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, stated that the government will ensure that autogas will soon be made available all over the country.

“Nigerians can rest assured of the government’s undying commitment to providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative to petrol, as prices have been on an upward climb in recent months following the deregulation of the downstream sector.

“Aside from the fact that autogas is cheaper, we are also concerned about making the conversion of cars affordable so that Nigerians can indeed reap the advantage of this new policy,” he said.
The PPPRA boss, after the inspection, also said that some filling stations across the country were already keying into the plan by adding autogas dispensers to their stations.

He urged Nigerians to embrace gas-powered vehicles as they are cheaper and more environmentally friendly than any other fuel available on the market today.
He also noted that the majority of vehicles built in the last two decades were well suited to conversion for dual fuel applications and, therefore, safe for all Nigerians who are willing to convert their vehicles.

Previous articleRussia invites Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs for Moscow talks on Friday
Next articleWHO, foundation move against mental health issues among youth
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Telecoms industry gets N358b direct foreign investments

abujatimes
Nigeria’s telecommunications sector welcomed $942.8 million (N358.26 billion) capital inflow, popularly known as Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), in 2019.
Read more
Business

CBN warns against fraudulent loan offers

abujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned against fraudulent messages and videos in social media circles requesting unsuspecting loan seekers and...
Read more
Business

Jaiz Bank strengthens board

abujatimes
Nigeria’s premier non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has appointed three new directors unto its board in furtherance of the bank’s corporate governance...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Health

WHO, foundation move against mental health issues among youth

abujatimes
Executive director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Helga Fogstad, will on Saturday, October...
Read more
Business

FG Begins Petrol-to-gas Conversion of Official Vehicles

abujatimes
The federal government has commenced the conversion of official vehicles belonging to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from petrol to Compressed Natural...
Read more
World News

Russia invites Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs for Moscow talks on Friday

abujatimes
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been invited to take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin cited...
Read more
World News

Kyrgyzstan president says ready to resign once new cabinet appointed

abujatimes
Executive director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Helga Fogstad, will on Saturday, October...
Read more
Trending

Abuja schools re-open October 11

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Bello, has directed the re-opening of all schools in the territory on Sunday, October 11,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Top 10 exporters earned $74.78m in one month

5.2 Million More Job Losses US Records

Group pickets NERC over electricity tariff hike

Nigerians use real estate firms for money laundering – CISLAC