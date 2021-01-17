FG Cautions Against Dumping Of Refuse On Flood-control Projects

Sunday, January 17, 2021

theabujatimes

The federal government has cautioned benefitting- communities against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on flood-control projects across the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha stated this in Abuja over the weekend at the commissioning and handing over of the construction of hydraulics structures, road improvement works and emergency surface protection works on the reclaimed earth works along Tudun Wada- Karshi road, FCT, Abuja.

The 13km road project, which consists of Phases I to III, were executed by the federal government through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Abuja, meant to decongest traffic from Abuja to Nasarawa State.

He was optimistic that investors would tap into the opportunity of opening-up the Karshi road by building estates for workers residing in Abuja, adding that only two percent of arable land in Nigeria is under cultivation.

In her address, the permanent secretary of EFO, Dr Habiba Lawal noted that the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention, which was forwarded to the EFO by the Emir of Sabon Karshi, His Royal Highness, Dr Sani Mohammed Bako IIII.

She pointed out that the request was to arrest the continuous flooding of the River bank and erosion of the bridge embankments along Tudun Wada, Karshi road Abuja, as well as to improve the badly eroded Tudun Wada-Karshi road that cuts across the FCT and Nasarawa State.

Lawal enjoined the benefitting-communities to maintain the project and avoid dumping of refuse on the drainages.

Also speaking, the governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule appreciated President Muhammad Buhari for supporting the State in the areas of security and development, just as he requested for the construction of rail from Keffi-Abuja-Apo.

Responding, the Emir of Sabon Karshi, His Royal Highness, Dr Sani Mohammed Bako IIII noted that the emirate is proud of PMB for granting approval for the construction of the project, even as he appealed to the SGF for the construction of the remaining part of the road, which is about 4 km.

The project engineer of Masarki Nigeria limited, Engr. Ahmed Makanju commended President Muhammadu Buhari for engaging the services of indigenous companies in construction projects.

The federal government also commissioned and handed over reinforced concrete drains and land reclamation works at Suleja, Niger State.

Member representing Agaie and Lapai federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Abdullahi Mamudu, who represented PMB, hinted that Kwamba low cost housing, Madala new site, Burial ground at Anguwan Yarbawa Maje and Anguwan Yaskwa Dawaki, all in Suleja local government area had suffered from regular flooding, soil and gully erosion menace for several years.

Deputy director, Flood Control and Erosion department of EFO, Engr Tobechi Nwachukwu, who represented the permanent secretary of EFO, Dr Lawal, stated that the project contractor and consultant worked tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the implementation schedule.

On his part, the deputy governor of Niger State, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso said the State is yet to benefit adequately from its proximity to Abuja apart from overstretched public facilities, increased crime and other social vices.

