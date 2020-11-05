FG committed to ending estimated billing –Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has restated his regime’s commitment to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria.

He said his regime would ensure that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume.

Buhari said this in a series of tweets he posted on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Wednesday.

The President said the government was making money available for the distribution of one million free meters in the first instance while the target is to meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide.

Buhari wrote, “Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DisCos to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja.

“Future phases of this metering initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers. All meters under this programme will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs.

“We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume.”