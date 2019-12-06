The acting Head of Service of the Federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has disclosed ongoing efforts to review the current APAR system of grading performance of civil servants.

Speaking at the annual lecture of the Council of Retired Former Permanent Secretaries (CORFEPS), Abuja Chapter, on Thursday Dr Folasade noted that the plan is targeted at a more result-oriented civil service.

The acting Head of Service of the Federation added that the current system would be upgraded to change the culture of the civil service by making it incorruptible and more productive.

Describing CORFEPS as a strategic partner to the Federal Government, she further charged members of the body to be unrelenting in offering their wealth of experience to government at all times.

The National Chairperson of CORFEPS, Mrs Francesca Emmanuel, in her remarks, stated that the council which was created in 2004, is a non- partisan organ aimed at offering services to government and the nation at large.

The guest lecturer and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, Mr Bismarck Rewane, in a paper titled “The Path to Nigeria’s Economic Diversification for Sustained Development”, noted that the border closure was yielding positive results.

Rewane, who recommended steps towards stimulating the economy to impact the citizens positively expressed the need for urgent measures that would address the challenges of inequality in the economy.