Thursday, September 24, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

COVID-19

FG Fails To Pay Airport Health Workers COVID-19 Allowances

Must read

Life & Arts

Nigeria’s Chioma Nnadi is the new editor of Vogue

abujatimes
Chioma Nnadi has just been announced by Anna Wintour (Editor-in-chief of Vogue) on Monday morning as the new editor of the magazine’s...
Read more
Business

Elumelu named in “Time 100” list of 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020

abujatimes
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp Plc Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, has been name one of three Nigerians on the list...
Read more
Trending

Petrol, electricity: Labour lists conditions to halt strike

abujatimes
LABOUR will attend Thursday’s meeting with the Federal Government on the hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs with a load of...
Read more
Africa News

Egypt’s Sisi holds talks with Libyan officials in Cairo

abujatimes
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday held talks in Cairo with Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar. Aquila Saleh, speaker of...
Read more
abujatimes

Indications have merged on how the Federal Government has refused to pay the hazard allowances of health workers of Port Health Services who risked their lives working at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and a few others at the headquarters of the health agency in Abuja.

According to information made available to Nigerian Tribune, the health workers who were on duty at Lagos Airport throughout the period of COVID-19 lockdown and were promised to be paid three months hazard allowances by the Federal Government are yet to be paid even when their colleagues in other locations such as maritime, border posts and other airports across the country who later joined them on duty have since been paid their full hazard allowances.

It was gathered that only six out of the 73 health workers in Lagos airport were paid while three at the Abuja headquarters of the agency are also yet to be paid their own allowances months after their colleagues in other stations have been paid.

The source who spoke under anonymity said: “We were surprised to hear through a memo that some of our colleagues in Abuja and Lagos Airport have not been paid the COVID-19 hazard allowances, two months after we had gotten ours.

“I was shocked to know that out of the 73 health workers on the nominal roll in Murtala Muhammed Airport, only six of them have so far been paid. We sympathize with those Lagos people because they carried the major burdens of the primary screening of international passengers to prevent the spread of coronavirus through the airport. They risked their lives and those of their families members during the period of the COVID-19.

“Lagos airport, we all know, is the busiest, the port health personnel there are always over stretched whenever there is any pandemic. I believe those in Lagos Airport should be the one to be taken care of first whenever allowances are to be paid”.

Another source which spoke with our correspondent at the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja also regretted the development. The source which also confirmed that only six of the 73 health workers in Lagos Airport have so far been paid two months out of the promised three months COVID-19 hazard allowance, however, said only one person in the headquarters is yet to be paid the hazard allowance. The source which lamented the delay at paying the allowance to the Lagos staff noted that the delay may dampen the morale of the health workers considering the risks they were confronted with during the peak of COVID-19 lockdown and the stress it brought on them and their families.

“I am  aware that only six of 73 of our colleagues in Lagos Airport have been paid the COVID-19 hazard allowances. We can’t just understand what is causing the delay.

“It is however not true that some staffers in Abuja have not been paid. I can assure you only one person is yet to be paid the allowance in Abuja. And that person is a  woman in the headquarters. I am sure she would soon be paid. But the issue of the remaining 67 health workers in Lagos Airport who are yet to be paid, gives me serious concern. The delay should attract the attention of the management,” the source lamented.

Previous articleFCTA to resume work on Dutse/Bwari road
Next articleNigeria to end fertilizer importation by 2023
- Advertisement -

More articles

COVID-19

COVID-19: 1,100 deaths recorded in Nigeria

abujatimes
At least 1,100 COVID-19 related deaths have now been recorded in Nigeria. On Monday night, the Nigeria Centre for...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19 confirmed cases 57,145 in Nigeria, deaths 1,095

abujatimes
Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 189 new cases recorded on Saturday night. According to a tweet from...
Read more
COVID-19

‘41,000 health workers infected with COVID-19 in Africa’

abujatimes
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that about 41,000 health workers have been infected with the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Life & Arts

Nigeria’s Chioma Nnadi is the new editor of Vogue

abujatimes
Chioma Nnadi has just been announced by Anna Wintour (Editor-in-chief of Vogue) on Monday morning as the new editor of the magazine’s...
Read more
Business

Elumelu named in “Time 100” list of 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020

abujatimes
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp Plc Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, has been name one of three Nigerians on the list...
Read more
Trending

Petrol, electricity: Labour lists conditions to halt strike

abujatimes
LABOUR will attend Thursday’s meeting with the Federal Government on the hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs with a load of...
Read more
Africa News

Egypt’s Sisi holds talks with Libyan officials in Cairo

abujatimes
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday held talks in Cairo with Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar. Aquila Saleh, speaker of...
Read more
Business

Dangote Cement pays over N1 trillion dividends in seven years

abujatimes
Dangote Cement has paid its shareholders over N1trillion as dividends in the past seven years, as part of efforts to grow the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 290 New Cases, Total Now 46,867

No face mask no voting, INEC tells Edo, Ondo electorate

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise by 457 to 44,890

NCDC begins on-site testing