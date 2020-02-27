The Senate has criticised the Federal Government for not doing enough to prevent coronavirus from getting into the country.

The position of the lawmakers followed a Point of Order raised by Senator Robert Boroffice during Thursday’s plenary in the Senate chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Boroffice drew the attention of his colleagues to what he described as loose arrangements at one of the international airports he travelled through recently.

He, therefore, urged the Nigeria authorities to properly screen visitors coming into the country.

In his remarks, Senate President Ahmed Lawan who presided over the plenary called on the Federal Government not to take anything for granted in ensuring the prevention of coronavirus.

He said, “We must take all the necessary measures at our seaports and airports. People should be screened and be quarantined.

“The Committee on Health should engage with the Federal Ministry of Health that people are screened when they come into our country.”

The Senate, thereafter, mandated its Committees on Primary Healthcare and Health to work directly with the Ministry of Health to ensure thorough screening of travellers at all entry points.

