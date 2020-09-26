Sunday, September 27, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

FG obtains fresh order to stop planned labour strike

Must read

Trending

Don’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

Webmaster
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the...
Read more
Trending

Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

Webmaster
The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across...
Read more
Health

FG inaugurates Infectious Disease Centre in Abuja

Webmaster
The Federal Government on Friday inaugurated the first Infectious Disease Centre (IDC), in the Federal Capital Territory, and handed it over to...
Read more
Business

FG develops rapid response register for poor Nigerians

Webmaster
The Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office is developing a Rapid Response Register to scale up the enrollment...
Read more
Webmaster

The Federal Government has obtained a fresh order stopping the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on their planned strike which is to start on Monday.

The restraining order was issued on Friday by Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court in Abuja, following an ex parte application by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

This came barely 24 hours after the same judge made a similar restraining ex parte order in favour of a group, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association, on Thursday.

The duo of Acting Director of the Department Civil Litigation of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Maimuna Shiru, and Mr Tijjani Gazali, led the Federal Government’s team, who moved the ex parte application that was later granted by Justice Galadima on Friday.

The NLC and TUC had jointly declared to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday to press for the reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.

Previous articleCourt dismisses ministry’s appeal, affirms Gusau as AFN president
Next articleAppeal Court reserves judgment in Bayelsa deputy gov certificate forgery suit
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Don’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

Webmaster
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the...
Read more
Trending

Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

Webmaster
The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across...
Read more
Trending

Police arrest suspected Abuja car thief in Nasarawa

Webmaster
The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested a 38-year-old mechanic, who allegedly stole a white Toyota Hilux van belonging...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Don’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

Webmaster
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the...
Read more
Trending

Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

Webmaster
The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across...
Read more
Health

FG inaugurates Infectious Disease Centre in Abuja

Webmaster
The Federal Government on Friday inaugurated the first Infectious Disease Centre (IDC), in the Federal Capital Territory, and handed it over to...
Read more
Business

FG develops rapid response register for poor Nigerians

Webmaster
The Federal Government through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office is developing a Rapid Response Register to scale up the enrollment...
Read more
Headlines

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Bayelsa deputy gov certificate forgery suit

Webmaster
The Court of Appeal on Friday reserved judgment in Bayelsa deputy governor’s alleged certificate forgery suit. The Deputy Governor,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Tragedy struck as gunmen kills 4 police officers in bullion...

Nigerian appointed justice minister in Canada

FCT kick-starts weekly demolition of illegal structures

15th Abuja Int’l trade fair to feature 500 exhibitors – ACCI