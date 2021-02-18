FG partners firm to deploy micro grid solutions for MDAs in Abuja

Thursday, February 18, 2021

theabujatimes

The federal government has partnered with Em-One Energy Solutions, a Canadian-Nigerian renewable energy firm, to build a 1.52/2.28 megawatt (MW) advanced solar micro grid for the federal government’s office complex in Mabushi, Abuja.

The office complex includes the ministry of lands, housing and urban development; agriculture; environment and engineering.

In this case, Em-One developed a solution that is connected to the grid whereby Tesla lithium-ion batteries with a storage capacity of 2.28 megawatt hour (MWh) can be charged by both solar photovoltaic (PV) and electricity from the grid.

The Tesla batteries provide enough backup time to supply electricity to the Mabushi office complex in days of no sunlight, night time and during black-out from the grid.

The pre-commissioning of the batteries was done on Wednesday, and attended by Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO of Sustainable Energy For All; Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing; and Mir Islam, managing director of Em-One Energy Solutions.

The project is to develop sustainable energy in Nigeria representing the first federal government office complex to be primarily powered by renewable energy.

“This project will reduce the complex’s energy consumption of non-renewable energy sources by 70 percent and reduce carbondioxide (CO2) generation by 2,600 tonnes while exporting additional energy to the national grid,” the firm said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, it also said: “This 1.52 MW/2.28 MWh advanced solar micro grid is building towards a decentralized, decarbonized and digitalized future grid of Africa.”

