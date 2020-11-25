Wednesday, November 25, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Headlines

FG reveals plans to exempt minimum wage earners from paying tax

Must read

Politics

Shehu Sani reacts to corruption allegations against General Gowon

theabujatimes
Shehu Sani, a former member of the Nigerian upper legislative chamber, has countered the corruption claims made against the former military head...
Read more
Headlines

FG reveals plans to exempt minimum wage earners from paying tax

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has said minimum wage earners would be exempted from Personal Income Tax payment. Buhari said the...
Read more
Life & Arts

Burna Boy gets 2021 Grammy nomination [See the full list of nominees]

theabujatimes
Self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy awards scheduled to hold on January 31, 2021.
Read more
Trending

KLM, Air France to resume flight operations in Nigeria to Abuja and Lagos from December 7

theabujatimes
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France have announced they will gradually resume flight operations to Abuja and Lagos from December 7.
Read more
theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari has said minimum wage earners would be exempted from Personal Income Tax payment.

Buhari said the plan was one of the proposals in the 2020 Finance Bill pending before the National Assembly.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed Buhari’s plan at the opening of the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit Group conference.

A statement by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed that the measure would also help in stimulating Nigeria’s economy.

“We are proposing in the new Finance Bill that those who earn minimum wage should be exempted from paying income tax.

“These provisions complement the tax breaks given to small businesses last year to not only further stimulate the economy, but are also a fulfillment of promises made to take steps to help reduce the cost of transportation and the impact of inflation on ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

Previous articleBurna Boy gets 2021 Grammy nomination [See the full list of nominees]
Next articleShehu Sani reacts to corruption allegations against General Gowon
- Advertisement -

More articles

Headlines

FG to reopen land borders soon, says Finance Minister

theabujatimes
Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, who disclosed this during a roundtable discussion at the 26th Nigerian...
Read more
Headlines

How Nigeria Will Exit Recession, By FG

theabujatimes
ALTHOUGH Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Fin- ance, Budget and National Planning, is optimistic that Nigeria will soon exit the current recession,...
Read more
Headlines

Fuel price increase not illegal, NNPC declares

theabujatimes
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said the recent changes in fuel price were done in line with the Petroleum Products Pricing...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Politics

Shehu Sani reacts to corruption allegations against General Gowon

theabujatimes
Shehu Sani, a former member of the Nigerian upper legislative chamber, has countered the corruption claims made against the former military head...
Read more
Headlines

FG reveals plans to exempt minimum wage earners from paying tax

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has said minimum wage earners would be exempted from Personal Income Tax payment. Buhari said the...
Read more
Life & Arts

Burna Boy gets 2021 Grammy nomination [See the full list of nominees]

theabujatimes
Self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy awards scheduled to hold on January 31, 2021.
Read more
Trending

KLM, Air France to resume flight operations in Nigeria to Abuja and Lagos from December 7

theabujatimes
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France have announced they will gradually resume flight operations to Abuja and Lagos from December 7.
Read more
World News

China Is Spying On The Entire World – OpEd

theabujatimes
Recently, the media reported that in mid-September the Australian cyber security company Internet 2.0 had uncovered that a Chinese company named Zhenhua...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES
Nigerian soldier in jail for ammunition theft

Soldier jailed for stealing ammunition, 3 others demoted

Trump

Trump Vows to Conquer Extremisim

Terrorists Will Pay ‘A Heavy Price’ For Killing CAN Chairman –...

Edo records 30 cases of Lassa fever