Friday, September 25, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Headlines

FG: Road Accidents Now Kills More Nigerians than HIV, TB

Must read

Sports

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Late Phil Foden winner sees Carabao Cup holders through

abujatimes
Liam Delap scored a debut stunner but holders Manchester City needed a late Phil Foden winner to see off Championship side Bournemouth...
Read more
Business

EFCC recovers N4.16bn revenue from lottery companies

abujatimes
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Abbah, has disclosed that the commission has recovered over N4.16 billion...
Read more
Politics

Nigeria not constructing rail line to Niger Republic but border town -Presidency

abujatimes
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said Nigeria was not building any rail...
Read more
Headlines

FG: Road Accidents Now Kills More Nigerians than HIV, TB

abujatimes
The federal government yesterday lamented the frequency of carnages caused by road accidents in the country, noting that deaths resulting from crashes...
Read more
abujatimes

The federal government yesterday lamented the frequency of carnages caused by road accidents in the country, noting that deaths resulting from crashes have now exceeded the ones caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV) and the deadly tuberculosis disease combined.

Against the backdrop of the crash that claimed about 30 lives in Kogi State last Wednesday, the government said many of the losses were caused by avoidable human errors.

Speaking during a workshop on ‘Truck Renewal Policy’ in Abuja, Minister of State for Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, stressed that the spate of accidents involving trucks across the country leading to loss of lives and property was becoming worrisome.

The theme of the programme was ‘Truck Renewal System, Ensuring Road Transport Safety’ and was organised by the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

It was organise to discuss fleet renewal, which stakeholders said would ensure the replacement of trucks in the fleet of transporters that do not meet the safety requirements for the transportation of dangerous goods.

“Interestingly, most of these accidents are caused by human factors such as use of cell phones while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or dangerous substance, disregard for road signage, dangerous driving/overtaking, over-speeding, overloading and use of trucks that ought to be off the road.

“These crashes can be avoided if drivers are disciplined enough while on the road. It might shock you to know that road crashes are a serious ‘epidemic’ in Nigeria that produces more deaths than HIV/AIDs and TB put together annually,” the minister said.

Saraki, who was represented by the Assistant Director of Mass Transit in the ministry, Angela Keyede, noted that through the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) under a public/private partnership arrangement, some locations had been identified for truck transit parks in the country.

He listed the proposed locations as Lokoja in Kogi State; Obollo-Afor in Enugu State; Illela in Sokoto State; Ogere in Ogun State; Mararaba in Kaduna State; Jibiya in Katsina State; Ore in Ondo State, and Aviele in Edo State.

She assured the stakeholders that President Muhammadu Buhari was poised to address some of the safety challenges facing the transport sector in order to save lives and maintain sanity by building and expanding more roads.

Saraki said: “Also, in order to lessen the pressure on federal roads, the government is reviving the railway system as well as investing heavily on the light rail system.

“However, the replacement of old sub-standard trucks with modern trucks equipped with safety devices for the transportation of petroleum products is an alternative that must be followed by road transport unions and associations.”

According to her, the framework that will enable the replacement of old substandard trucks equipped with safety devices required for safe transportation was also being considered.

In his remarks, the Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, said the essence of the conference was to bring all major stakeholders in the transportation of petroleum products in the downstream sector to discuss a framework that would ensure safety of lives and property in the transportation value chain.

“All over the world, the transportation of petroleum product is carried out by pipelines, rails and road. Movement of product by pipeline is considered the most efficient and safest compared to rail and road.

“The pipeline system, which was used in the early 1990s in Nigeria, had to be discontinued due to integrity issues on the pipeline which made road transportation become the major means of petroleum transportation in today Nigeria.

“With about 10, 000 trucks involved all over the country hauling products majorly from the South to the North, about 80 per cent of these trucks do not have anti-skid,” he said.

Other speakers at the event included Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi; Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu; President of NARTO, Mr. Yusuf Othman, among others.

Previous articleIGP flags off community Police training for officers in Abuja
Next articleNigeria not constructing rail line to Niger Republic but border town -Presidency
- Advertisement -

More articles

Headlines

Buhari promises partnership with UN, demands co-operation on common problems

abujatimes
The Federal Government has pledged to work with member states of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to promote human health and...
Read more
Headlines

Nigeria can’t afford another wave of COVID-19, PTF warns

abujatimes
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has said that Nigeria cannot afford a second wave of COVID-19.
Read more
Headlines

Buhari, Atiku, govs, Reps, PDP congratulate Obaseki

abujatimes
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, its governors, opposition members of the House...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Late Phil Foden winner sees Carabao Cup holders through

abujatimes
Liam Delap scored a debut stunner but holders Manchester City needed a late Phil Foden winner to see off Championship side Bournemouth...
Read more
Business

EFCC recovers N4.16bn revenue from lottery companies

abujatimes
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Abbah, has disclosed that the commission has recovered over N4.16 billion...
Read more
Politics

Nigeria not constructing rail line to Niger Republic but border town -Presidency

abujatimes
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said Nigeria was not building any rail...
Read more
Headlines

FG: Road Accidents Now Kills More Nigerians than HIV, TB

abujatimes
The federal government yesterday lamented the frequency of carnages caused by road accidents in the country, noting that deaths resulting from crashes...
Read more
Trending

IGP flags off community Police training for officers in Abuja

abujatimes
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, Thursday flagged off a one-day sensitization training on community policing for Community Policing Officers...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Eight New COVID-19 Infections, Total Cases Rise To...

Trump Says Evidence Ties To Wuhan Lab Concerning COVID-19

army take sambisa

How the Sambisa forest was taken by the Nigerian Army

Buhari’s Request To Raise Fresh N850bn Loan for 2020 Budget Approved...