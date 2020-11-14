Sunday, November 15, 2020

FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja

Nigeria 4-4 Sierra Leone: Super Eagles stunned as Leone Stars come back from four down

Gernot Rohr's men roared into a four-goal lead at Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, but were ultimately forced to settle for a...
2Face, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Jimmy Jatt, others storm Abuja as Exodus returns

Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday. Recall that the last...
FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission...
Morocco launches military operations at Guerguerat border crossing

The Moroccan army confirmed in a statement on Friday: "The Royal Armed Forces had, on Thursday night, deployed a security belt in...
The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja today.

This is according to a verified tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as seen by Nairametrics.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported concerted efforts made by the honorable Minister to drive digital inclusiveness, such as the creation of a digital ID card for Internally Displaced efforts and his appeal to the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.

On the recent development, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that include;

  • 3Dprinter
  • Training facilities
  • The digital innovation lab,
  • Abuja MIT Reap Office,
  • Co-working Space for startups
  • Marketspace and Fablab infrastructure.
  • This center is aimed at harnessing converging technologies that will create an inclusive and human-centered future, building human capital and getting the country ready for the fourth industrial revolution.

What they are saying

A verified Tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy read thus, “Fourth Industrial Revolution: In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centered future. The Honorable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.”


2Face, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Jimmy Jatt, others storm Abuja as Exodus returns

Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday. Recall that the last...
Relocating DPR to Abuja will cause unrest in Niger Delta, IYC warns

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, has warned the Federal Government against the ongoing move to...
Yuletide: Police warn against fireworks in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says the ban on the use of fireworks in Abuja is still enforced, hence, residents...
Nigeria 4-4 Sierra Leone: Super Eagles stunned as Leone Stars come back from four down

Gernot Rohr’s men roared into a four-goal lead at Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, but were ultimately forced to settle for a...
2Face, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Jimmy Jatt, others storm Abuja as Exodus returns

Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday. Recall that the last...
FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission...
Morocco launches military operations at Guerguerat border crossing

The Moroccan army confirmed in a statement on Friday: "The Royal Armed Forces had, on Thursday night, deployed a security belt in...
Al-Qaeda’s No. 2 Reportedly Killed In Secret Operation In Iran

Al-Qaeda’s second-highest leader, accused of orchestrating the deadly 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed by Israeli agents in...
