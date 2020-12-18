Friday, December 18, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

FG targets 1.8m jobs, to build 300,000 houses

Must read

Trending

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

theabujatimes
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his...
Read more
Trending

Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

theabujatimes
Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a...
Read more
Trending

PDP leaders join protest in Abuja

theabujatimes
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to...
Read more
Trending

Secondus leads PDP Abuja protest against kidnap of Katsina students

theabujatimes
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus on Thursday led other members of the party to stage a peaceful...
Read more
theabujatimes

As part of efforts to ensure Nigerians benefit from the 300,000 housing units in line with the National Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), the Federal Government has concluded a plan to provide mortgage guarantees to low-income earners.
 
With the intent to launch the portal for beneficiaries this week, the plan is expected to generate about 1.8 million jobs. 
Already, about 20 state governments have indicated an interest in joining the housing plan. 

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, noted that the portal has invited Nigerians interested either as beneficiaries of the scheme or as delivery partners would be launched by the Family Homes Fund, the agency designated to implement the scheme.

He said in a statement that the first phase of the scheme would be executed in Osun, Ogun, Enugu, Delta, Bauchi, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory. 
Some housing units will be offered for as low as N1.8m to N2m, according to Akande.

Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Cross River, Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Borno, and Yobe States would also be added.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has committed an N200 billion facility to the project.

Akande said: “The programme has 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units that will be sold at low prices. The 1-bedroom unit will cost as little as between N1.8miliion to 2 million while financial assistance would be available for Nigerians to pay the mortgage.

“The form of financial assistance will include mortgage loans at low-interest rates. Financing will be arranged through the designation of home warehousing agents that will purchase the homes from the developers. Individual buyers will then purchase homes from the agents.”

Previous articleAirtel Africa, Ardova others lead NSE N390b gain
Next articleHolders Madrid to Play Athletic in Super Cup Last Four
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Airtel Africa, Ardova others lead NSE N390b gain

theabujatimes
The bulls sustained dominance on the equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, as virtually all the bluechip stocks, especially...
Read more
Business

Adebayo Elected As IFMA Nigeria Chapter President

theabujatimes
The International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria Chapter has elected its 11th president, Mr Segun Adebayo, as well as other Council members...
Read more
Business

FAAC Shares N601bn For December

theabujatimes
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N601.110 billion November 2020 federation account revenue to the Federal, States...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

theabujatimes
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his...
Read more
Trending

Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

theabujatimes
Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a...
Read more
Trending

PDP leaders join protest in Abuja

theabujatimes
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to...
Read more
Trending

Secondus leads PDP Abuja protest against kidnap of Katsina students

theabujatimes
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus on Thursday led other members of the party to stage a peaceful...
Read more
Life & Arts

Fans excited as Laycon gets verified on Twitter

theabujatimes
Fans have taken to social media to celebrate Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as ‘Laycon’ for getting...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Stanbic IBTC creates Education Trust Scheme

Kebbi rice farmers lose N1b to flood

We’ve invested N634bn in Nigeria, says MultiChoice

Reps Demand Details Of NNPC Expenditure, JV Cash Calls, Others