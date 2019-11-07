The Federal Government has ordered the immediate termination of cash payment in offices of the Nigeria Postal Services across the country.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, who gave the order on Thursday, said it has been discovered that the cash payment system was aiding corrupt practices.

Pantami spoke in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman.

“It has come to the attention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, that some unscrupulous elements have been taking undue advantage of the cash payment system under the Nigeria Postal Services to engage in corrupt practices.

“In line with the anti-corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Minister hereby directs the Post Master General, to, with immediate effect, suspend all existing cash payment plans within its establishments nationwide,” the statement said.

The Post Master General was directed to ensure that all NIPOST offices immediately revert to Point of Sales and bank teller transactions.

In the same vein, members of the public and all customers of NIPOST were encouraged to insist on PoS or bank teller transactions when conducting business with the postal service.

“This directive is a temporary measure in the interim to tackle corruption, as we are currently working on fully automating the systems as a permanent solution to the challenge,” the statement added.

Pantami also directed the Post Master General to immediately implement strategies that will bring an end to undue delays in NIPOST’s services.

“The current trend of delays in postal services will not be condoned by the office of the minister, under whose purview the supervision of NIPOST falls,” the statement warned.

The statement noted that the minister of Communications and Digital Economy was determined to protect the rights of all Nigerians and will not tolerate any acts of corruption under his watch.

