Saturday, November 7, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Headlines

FG to empower 500,000 youths under NYIF

Must read

Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager insists he and the club are planning long-term

theabujatimes
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists all his conversations with the club's board have involved long-term planning, despite increasing pressure following...
Read more
Sports

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle: Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong on target to send Saints top

theabujatimes
Southampton soared to the top of the Premier League for the first time in their history as Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, FCT Abuja lead COVID-19 cases, death toll adjusted

theabujatimes
Lagos and the Federal capital of Abuja topped the leaderboard for the new 223 cases of COVID-19 reported for Nigeria by NCDC...
Read more
Trending

Court remands six Abuja protesters in custody

theabujatimes
A magistrate in Abuja has remanded six detained protesters in custody on ‘trumped up charges,’ according to their lawyer.
Read more
theabujatimes

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced plans to empower over 500,000 youths in Shomolu area of Lagos State with its Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, said the NYIF, approved in July 2020, would invest in innovative skills, enterprise and talents of the Nigerian youths.

The Minister stated this on the sidelines at an interactive session with cluster formation of youths in Shomolu Federal Constituency in Lagos yesterday.

In his words: “The N75 billion fund is expected to last for three years. It is a fund meant to invest in innovative skills, enterprise, and talents of the Nigerian youth. It comes with a five per cent interest rate and a two-year moratorium. It is a first of its kind for the Nigerian youths. The target is about 500,000 youths.”

Earlier, a Member of the House of Representatives for Shomolu Federal Constituency, Ademorin Kuye, said he was creating a Shomolu youth platform, which would consist of special aides of the Minister to bring the federal government closer to the people.

“There are so many graduates looking for white collar jobs whereas they should be the employers of labour. The windows of opportunities are there but they do not have the information. We have given them the information and we have also rejuvenated the hope and trust in these youths,” he said.

According to him, “The interactive session is to ensure that we are coming back to our youths and we have heard their cries. It is time to carry them along in everything that we do.”

He said the NYIF is free money that would help the youth engage in their businesses as long as they can come along with viable business proposals.

“The federal government recently approved free registration of business names majorly for youths. The youths should take advantage of the 250, 000 business names available for free,” he said.

He assured that his Constituency would ensure that only serious minded youths have access to the NYIF, saying that the youths have been rigorously screened and selected.

Previous articleYellow fever cause of strange deaths in Delta —Commissioner
Next articleWe’re tired of strike; pity the children of average Nigerians, ASUU begs FG
- Advertisement -

More articles

Headlines

Cut spending to increase revenue, Sanwo-Olu tells governors

theabujatimes
The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday asked other state governors to cut spending in order to increase revenue...
Read more
Headlines

FG committed to ending estimated billing –Buhari

theabujatimes
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has restated his regime’s commitment to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria.
Read more
Headlines

FG Trains 1,220 SWAT Personnel from 13 States

theabujatimes
About 1,220 police personnel drawn from 13 states are currently undergoing training at the Police Mobile Training College at Ende Hills and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager insists he and the club are planning long-term

theabujatimes
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists all his conversations with the club's board have involved long-term planning, despite increasing pressure following...
Read more
Sports

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle: Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong on target to send Saints top

theabujatimes
Southampton soared to the top of the Premier League for the first time in their history as Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, FCT Abuja lead COVID-19 cases, death toll adjusted

theabujatimes
Lagos and the Federal capital of Abuja topped the leaderboard for the new 223 cases of COVID-19 reported for Nigeria by NCDC...
Read more
Trending

Court remands six Abuja protesters in custody

theabujatimes
A magistrate in Abuja has remanded six detained protesters in custody on ‘trumped up charges,’ according to their lawyer.
Read more
World News

US Secret Service Increases Biden’s Security Ahead of Possible Victory

theabujatimes
The United States Secret Service has increased its protective bubble around the Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, who last night overtook...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Coronavirus: Fourth death confirmed in France

Brexit Day: UK Prepares to Leave the EU Within Hours

Consult embassy before doing business in Dubai, ambassador advises Nigerians

Governors to Pick Commissioners in the Restructured Police Force