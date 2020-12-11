Friday, December 11, 2020

FIFA Ranking: Eagles finish 2020 as Africa’s fifth best

FCTA to launch ground rent portal next year

theabujatimes
THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded arrangements to launch a ground rent portal that will enable customers download ground rent...
Gunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

theabujatimes
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Gunmen on Wednesday killed 16 Kano indigenes along Kano-Abuja road. The incident...
Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hoodlums have attacked a Dana Air Pilot, Captain Edward Johnson, while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja, inflicting deep...
Ganduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway

theabujatimes
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday prayed to Allah to punish unknown gunmen who killed 16 Kano indigenes on...
theabujatimes

The  Super Eagles has ended 2020 as the fifth best team in the continent and 35th  in  world  according to the latest ranking released yesterday by the world football governing body, FIFA.

Last February , Nigeria started as the third best team in Africa but the fortune of the Coach Gernot Rohr-tutored side plummeted in the last ranking of the year.

Senegal ended the year as the best football playing nation in Africa ranked 20th in the world while Tunisia is second rated 26th. African Champion Algeria is third and ranked 31st  in the world while Morocco  that displaced Nigeria as the fourth-rated team in Africa, is ranked 35th.

In Africa and the world, Burundi is the biggest climbers in terms of places gained after picking up 29 points to make the most significant move and ascending 13 positions to be ranked 138th in the world.

According to FIFA, a total of 1082 full internationals were played in 2019, the biggest number since the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking was introduced in 1993.

By contrast, just 352 matches took place in 2020. Not since 1987 (323 matches), have so few fixtures taken place in a calendar year.

And while 2020 has certainly had major disruptions, Belgium still managed to claim the title of FIFA World Ranking Team of the Year for the third consecutive time.

Winners of six of their eight matches in 2020, the Belgian side are not the only ones to see their position unchanged.

Their three immediate pursuers – France (2nd ), Brazil (3rd ) and England (4th ) – retain their respective rankings. The only change in the top five compared to 2019 is the appearance of Portugal in 5th  place.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on February 18, 2021.

Sports

Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi dies at 64

theabujatimes
Paolo Rossi, who fired Italy to victory in the 1982 World Cup after almost missing the tournament through a match-fixing scandal, has...
Sports

Champions League: Teams Liverpool, Man City can face in Round of 16 revealed

theabujatimes
Liverpool and Manchester City will be seeded for the Champions League last-16 draw, after finishing top of Group D and C respectively.
Sports

Champions League: Mohamed Salah breaks Liverpool scoring record

theabujatimes
Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah, on Wednesday night eclipsed the club’s legend, Steven Gerrard as the Reds’ top scorer in the Champions League...
