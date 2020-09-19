Saturday, September 19, 2020

Firm creates interactive virtual furniture showroom for customers

abujatimes

Besides its exotic physical showroom at Gana and Sanusi Fafunwa streets in Abuja and Lagos respectively, AFP, the furniture production facility of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has also created a virtual showroom.

The head of Media Relations for the Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Group, Prince Moses Duku, disclosed this development to newsmen in a telephone conference from Abuja. The showrooms feature fully- operational kitchens equipped with top-end appliances, modern relaxation lounges, refined executive offices, impressive fine dining table settings, lavish bathroom vanity units and cozy bedroom solutions.

AFP now displays its portfolio in a new light with an interactive VR experience tailored to meet client’s needs. Additionally, the showroom offers an exquisite showcase of modern interior design and innovative home technology concepts, a fully functional five star hotel suite and a luxury home cinema.

The entire concept allows AFP the opportunity to showcase its portfolio in virtual reality, giving customers the ability to discover and engage with AFP’s entire product range in the AFP’s actual showroom space. Clients can now from anywhere in the world intuitively browse AFP’s offerings, as well as explore and compare different material selections, variations and technical details.

By actually shifting them into a room that reflects the space customers desire to design, one can get a better idea as to how certain furniture options and designs might look when applied to their own properties.

The Julius Berger spokesman invited AFP customers to simply go online and click: AFP Showroom Virtual Tour

Prince Duku further outlined necessary and respectful AFP Showroom hygiene and social distancing guidelines that have been responsibly and properly put in place, assuring that all customers and staff, while in the AFP showrooms, are required to maintain a distance of two metres from all other persons, and wash hands with soap and water as well as use hand sanitiser before entering the showrooms.

“Everyone is also to wear a facemask at all times whilst in the showroom, avoid touching their nose, mouth and eyes; and generally comply with all government guidance on social distancing and curfew requirements,” he said.

