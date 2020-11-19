Firm to Train Software Engineers, Offers Job Placement

In a bid to boost digital skills in software engineering, Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, Mr. Eazi has concluded a partnership deal with Decagon, organisers of Nigeria’s top software engineering training program, designed to help brilliant young Nigerians actualise their dream of becoming software engineers.

The training comes with job placement for all successful candidates.

Mr Eazi has equally volunteered to serve as a sponsor to five residents or indigenes of Ogun State to attend the Decagon training.

Decagon recently opened applications for its six months training program which includes accommodation, feeding, laptop, internet and a monthly stipend, followed by an immediate job placement into companies like Access Bank, Sterling Bank and Etranzact after graduating.

Interested candidates can apply before November 22nd to attend the training programme, which doesn’t require any fee until the trainees have graduated and placed on salary jobs that will be facilitated by Decagon.

Although the training comes free of charge, but successful applicants are required to have a credible guarantor in order to access the Pay-Later model and this has proven difficult for some otherwise successful applicants in the past.

In order to help address the guarantor challenge, Mr. Eazi volunteered to step in and guarantee five applicants who are indigenes of Ogun State, or that reside in the state with proof of evidence.

Speaking about the opportunity for the training programme, the Chief Executive Officer at Decagon, Chika Nwobi, said: “ For some who do not have access to someone in their family or network to stand in for them, Mr. Eazi is providing a lifeline and this is the type of collaboration that will move Nigeria forward.”

Mr. Eazi, who is also a songwriter is passionate about music and any programme that supports emerging talent in Africa.

In June 2020 Mr. Eazi launched the African Music Fund (AMF) with an initial investment of $20 million dedicated to African creatives. He recently launched the emPawa initiative to provide a hundred African artists with funding to shoot their music videos. Speaking about Decagon, he said, “I have always been passionate about helping young people and pushing them to be the best version of themselves. For some of them, their talents naturally align with software engineering. I am happy to support this initiative in the hope that they can support themselves and their families in the future.”