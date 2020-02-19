Lagos State has recorded its first case of Lassa fever in 2020.

The State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the patient is currently in isolation at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Abayomi however assured that the situation is under control and called on Lagos residents to be calm and not panic. He added that the State government in active collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is doing everything possible to control the spread of the disease in Lagos State.

The Commissioner said it is important for members of the public to ensure and maintain adequate personal hygiene and environmental sanitation at all times as part of prevention and control measures against the spread of the disease in the State.

Lassa Fever has been reported in 2020 to be raging in over 27 states with over 470 cases confirmed and 70 deaths recorded across Nigeria.