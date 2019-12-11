Wife of Nigerian president Aisha Buhari has accused Garba Shehu of disloyalty and insubordination to the presidency, saying the presidential spokesman was loyal to Mamman Daura, her husband’s nephew.

“He has shifted his loyalty from the President to others who have no stake in the compact that the President signed with Nigerians on May 29, 2015, and 2019,” Mrs. Buhari said in a statement on Wednesday.

“To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people as a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President.”