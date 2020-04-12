Five patients who tested positive for coronavirus have been discharged after being treated in Lagos.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, made the announcement on Sunday evening.

With the news, 55 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos.

The patients, four females and one male, were discharged after testing negative twice.

A total of 177 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos. Of that figure, 55 have been discharged, two have been evacuated, and three transferred to Ogun state while five have died.

In a statement on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu expressed joy with the development, and called for cooperation from residents as efforts continue to flatten the curve continue.

“As we commemorate the sacrifice of Love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, five more patients; four females, and one male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society. The patients were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19,” he said.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community.

“This news, especially on this auspicious day, gives me joy and happiness and I am sure it does to you too. While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain the pandemic, let’s all continue to show love and sacrifice for the the course of humanity. Stay at home, practice Social Distancing Principle, observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene and report suspicion to appropriate persons.”

He wished Lagosians a happy Easter celebration and urged them to “continue to make the little sacrifices for the greater good”.

A total of 318 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 19 states across the country.