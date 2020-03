Nigeria has recorded five new cases of the coronavirus, making a total of 35 cases in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this via its Twitter handle on Monday.

Currently;

Lagos- 24

FCT- 6

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1



Total: 35 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria

It also said the virus has spread to six states.

More to follow……