Foodgasms in Abuja as Tiger Beer Uncages Street Food Festival

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

theabujatimes

The nation’s capital city, Abuja, was a whirlwind of live entertainment on Saturday, December 12, as World Acclaimed beer brand, Tiger Beer uncaged an unrivalled gastronomic experience of street flavours for foodies at the Tiger Street Food Festival. 

The exciting event was a thrill for young people who are passionate about finger-licking grills, mouth-watering sauces, finger foods and the refreshing taste of ice-cold Tiger beer. Featuring top Abuja-based food vendors like Chopsbymayy, Splurgeon foods by the Chef Lin, Egrills and Boli, 876 Jam Rock Grill, The Junkyard, Vhorgers Burgers and Yum the festival was abuzz with foodies who relished the exciting experience.

Charged with a celebratory mood, the festival was a mega-street jam with exhilarating performances by Oxlade and Wurld as well as beautiful graffiti and neon paintings by one of the best urban GFX and graffiti artists in Nigeria, Osa Seven. His attention-grabbing works added colour to the event in the heart of a city with a huge population of young people who yearn for wholesome outdoor events that can help to uncage their creativity along with their zest for good life.

Flaming frying pans magic mixed with the sensuous aroma of street food in an event that broke the ice for many fun-seekers keeping safe amidst the pandemic. The street food festival brought a new feeling of liberation to Abuja residents with the assortment of food, cocktails and an unlimited supply of Tiger Beer. Absolutely drool-worthy, the Tiger Street Food Festival created a unique platform for chefs, cooks and food enthusiasts to be united by sophisticated palates.

Whilst reflecting on the Street Food Festival, the Brand Manager, Chinwe Greg-Egu revealed that it is born out of the need to support the love of food, music, art and also entrepreneurs in the street food business.

The Tiger Beer brand is helping local food and drinks outlets to tide over these difficult times. Many of them had been forced out of business during the lockdown. Therefore, the Tiger Street Food Festival is our own way of supporting our street food market and creatives to generate more cash and keep their business afloat while still observing the social distancing regulations,” she said.

The Portfolio Manager, International Beer Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sampson Oloche added that the Tiger Street Food Festival reaffirms the commitment of the brand to supporting the core interests of its consumers.

“Tiger beer uncages and celebrates the courageous creative spirit of the young generation to help realize their true potential. Abuja is a city that is hardly known for adventures, live entertainment and festivals. Yet, there is a growing population of young people who are self-driven and passionate about life. The Tiger Street Food Festival seeks to uncage these young spirited individuals to be spontaneous, break boundaries and live their dreams by playing on their love for food, arts and music.”

Tiger beer has, since its launch in Nigeria, resonated with myriads of creatives who are changing the world with their passion. Artists, chefs, designers, artistes and entrepreneurs who dare to pursue their passions by making impacts with their clear-cut bravery share this uncaged spirit that is an embedded quality of Tiger Beer.

Available in over 60 countries, Tiger Beer is a refreshing, full-bodied taste beverage and one of the world’s leading contemporary beer brands that has won over 40 international awards and accolades including Gold at the prestigious world beer cup, gold medal at the Commonwealth Bottled Beer Competition, and the BIIA’s World’s Best Lager Beer award among others.

