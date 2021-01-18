Fosh Studio unveils new Abuja outlet

Popular Gwarimpa fashion and lifestyle shop, Fosh Studio, has unveiled another ultra-modern studio at LifeCamp area of Abuja, with a promise to redefine the social terrain of the area.

Speaking during the launch of the new outlet, the Chief Creative Director, Fosh Studio, Mr. Ojo Sylvanus Foluso, said the brand stands for lifestyle in its entirety.

“We are not in the market only to click the camera but around to show the difference. In this era when everybody that owns a phone is a photographer and anybody that has brush and powder is a make-up artist, one needs to look outside the box to make the required difference.

“Today in Abuja, Fosh studio is a leading brand when it comes to application of modern equipment and facilities to individuals, families, photographers and videographers. The difference is simply innovation and there is no limit to both, as we shall continue to innovate and create.”

Foluso, who emphasised that the company’s photography services are top notch, said his studio has become the preferred brand of the sophisticated Abuja consumers for family pictures, modelling shoots, wedding and advertising materials.

The outfit also boasts of the best in barbing, make-up, spa, pedicure and Manicure; with the director pledging its commitment to become a household name in the country in the next five years.