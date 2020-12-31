Friday, January 1, 2021

Foundations fete indigent citizens, nursing mothers, PWDs in Edo, Abuja

Webmaster

A non-governmental organisation, Family Care Advocacy Foundation (FACAF) has commenced the distribution of food packages and consumables to nursing mothers in hospitals and underprivileged citizens as part of its Yuletide celebrations in Edo State.
 
Director of FACAF, Pastor David Uwoghiren, who led other members on a visit to Aid People Change Charity Organisation and Orphanage Home and Central Hospital Benin City, on Sunday presented the children and patients at the maternity ward with food items.     
 
Representative of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) appreciated the donor and appealed for more support from other NGOs and well-meaning individuals to assist indigent patients.

ALSO, another NGO, Rechin Foundation for Women and Youth Empowerment, yesterday held a Christmas funfair for Persons With Disability (PWDs) and the less privilege in Abuja to share in the joy of the festive season.

Founder and CEO of the foundation, Rejoice Ozuah, said the purpose of reaching out to the less privileged and those with disabilities was to express compassion to the needy and share love especially because Christmas is the expression of love.

“It is an obligation we owe society and is part of my organization’s objective to add value and make impact to the living condition of those with disabilities through our humanitarian intervention programmes.”

