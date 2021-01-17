Sunday, January 17, 2021

Sports

Frank Lampard Speaks On Avram Grant's Return To Chelsea (See What He Said)

FG Cautions Against Dumping Of Refuse On Flood-control Projects

theabujatimes
The federal government has cautioned benefitting- communities against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on flood-control projects across the country. Secretary...
Trending

Controversy over abduction of 27 traders on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
Controversy raged on Thursday over reports of abduction of 27 traders on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. An online platform reported...
Trending

FCTA announces date for school resumption in Abuja

theabujatimes
The FCT Administration has directed all schools in Abuja to resume on Monday January 18. Leramoh Abdulrazaq, Acting Secretary...
Trending

NIN: NIMC shuts head office in Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission has closed its headquarters in Abuja against all National Identity Number enrolment activities. The...
theabujatimes

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has reacted to reports linking the club’s former coach, Avram Grant, with a return to Chelsea.

Grant has been linked with a return to Chelsea in the past few days.

The Israeli managed Chelsea and Lampard for one season after replacing Jose Mourinho in September 2007.

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, is said to be considering bringing the 65-year-old back to the Blues to support Lampard.

Speaking on the development, Lampard was quoted by Metro UK as saying ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday evening:

“I don’t know anything about it, so I prefer not to go any further with it.

“But in terms of football clubs now, they are huge businesses, a lot of people are employed.

“I remember being here with Jose Mourinho when he won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006.

“So I don’t want to hang on exactly what it means because in a modern football club there are different roles for different people up and down the club.

“Sometimes, a great line of communication to your board or an experienced person can be a great thing.

“But the most important thing for me always regarding personnel is that the team works together. The team, the club, the staff, that’s the biggest thing.”

