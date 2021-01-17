Frank Lampard Speaks On Avram Grant’s Return To Chelsea (See What He Said)

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has reacted to reports linking the club’s former coach, Avram Grant, with a return to Chelsea.

Grant has been linked with a return to Chelsea in the past few days.

The Israeli managed Chelsea and Lampard for one season after replacing Jose Mourinho in September 2007.

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, is said to be considering bringing the 65-year-old back to the Blues to support Lampard.

Speaking on the development, Lampard was quoted by Metro UK as saying ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday evening: