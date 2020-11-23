Monday, November 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Fuel, electricity price hike: Strike looms as labour walks out from meeting with Nigerian govt

Must read

Sports

Napoli 1-3 Milan: Ibrahimovic double lifts Rossoneri back to Serie A summit

theabujatimes
Milan picked up a rare victory over Napoli in Serie A thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's double at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.
Read more
Sports

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester: Reds extend unbeaten record at Anfield to club-record 64 matches

theabujatimes
Liverpool extended their incredible unbeaten record at Anfield in the Premier League to 64 matches to set a new club record with...
Read more
Trending

Intercity bus journey fare highest in Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto ― NBS

theabujatimes
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its October report of transport across the 36 states and FCT noted that bus journey...
Read more
Trending

Gbajabiamila meets Abuja newspaper vendors over colleague’s death

theabujatimes
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has met with newspaper distributors and vendors in Abuja over the killing of...
Read more
theabujatimes

Labour union representatives yesterday staged a walk-out from a meeting with the Nigerian Government.

The labour union walked out of the meeting barely five minutes after it started.

The president of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Quadri Olaleye, told Channels Television that the hike in the price of fuel and electricity tariffs were top on the meeting agenda and not issues of palliatives.

He accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of dishonesty and painting the organised labour in a bad light before the general public.

Olaleye said, “This meeting is not going to be as usual. Why, because we have seen the insincerity of the government and it’s putting us at risk. They are taking us for a ride, which cannot continue.

“We are in the process of discussing, for over three months now. And they made an announcement increasing the fuel price again. And no other person than NNPC. When has authority been given to NNPC to increase the price of PMS? This is unacceptable.

“The meeting agenda is not well prioritised. And because of that, we are leaving the meeting. We will not continue, we will go back to our organ, and we are going to get back to you on the next line of action.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, represented the Federal Government alongside the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Minister of state for power, Goddy Agba and the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha.

The NLC was represented by Najeem Yasin, its Deputy President.

Previous articleFuel price increase not illegal, NNPC declares
Next articleForget about 2023 election, current recession worse than 2016 – Peter Obi
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

#EndSARS: British MPs to discuss petition seeking sanction against Nigeria today

theabujatimes
The United Kingdom (UK) Parliament has announced that a petition seeking sanctions against the Federal Government and Nigeria Police Force over reported...
Read more
Politics

Buhari, Gov Sule Vow to Fish out Killers of Nasarawa APC Chairman

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State have vowed to fish out the killers of the Chairman of the...
Read more
Politics

Soldiers went to Lekki tollgate with live bullets for self-defence –General

theabujatimes
The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, has explained that Phase Four of military internal...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Napoli 1-3 Milan: Ibrahimovic double lifts Rossoneri back to Serie A summit

theabujatimes
Milan picked up a rare victory over Napoli in Serie A thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's double at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.
Read more
Sports

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester: Reds extend unbeaten record at Anfield to club-record 64 matches

theabujatimes
Liverpool extended their incredible unbeaten record at Anfield in the Premier League to 64 matches to set a new club record with...
Read more
Trending

Intercity bus journey fare highest in Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto ― NBS

theabujatimes
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its October report of transport across the 36 states and FCT noted that bus journey...
Read more
Trending

Gbajabiamila meets Abuja newspaper vendors over colleague’s death

theabujatimes
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has met with newspaper distributors and vendors in Abuja over the killing of...
Read more
World News

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow face jail over 2019 protests

theabujatimes
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were placed in custody on Monday and face imprisonment after they pleaded guilty...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES
Buhari-APC-Leader

Anti-Corruption: Why Buhari Appointees, APC Chieftains are not on trial

Babandede, immigration CG, tests positive for coronavirus

Presidential panel recommends dismissal of 35 SARS officials, prosecution of 33

Atiku Says, ‘Nigeria Will Never Become Industrialized By Selling Oil’