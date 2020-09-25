Friday, September 25, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Fuel Subsidy protest rocks Abuja, demand pump price reduction

Must read

Sports

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Late Phil Foden winner sees Carabao Cup holders through

abujatimes
Liam Delap scored a debut stunner but holders Manchester City needed a late Phil Foden winner to see off Championship side Bournemouth...
Read more
Business

EFCC recovers N4.16bn revenue from lottery companies

abujatimes
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Abbah, has disclosed that the commission has recovered over N4.16 billion...
Read more
Politics

Nigeria not constructing rail line to Niger Republic but border town -Presidency

abujatimes
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said Nigeria was not building any rail...
Read more
Headlines

FG: Road Accidents Now Kills More Nigerians than HIV, TB

abujatimes
The federal government yesterday lamented the frequency of carnages caused by road accidents in the country, noting that deaths resulting from crashes...
Read more
abujatimes

Protesters under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society groups, in conjunction with the Nigerian Lives Matter movement have held what they described as a massive fuel subsidy protest to condemn the increase of pump price to 162 Naira.

The group, numbering over a hundred, stormed Abuja on Thursday to drive home their demands which included the reduction of the pump price. Recall that the president Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress, APC, government had announced the pump price increase, sparking condemnation across many sections of the country and in the Diaspora.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the Convener of the groups, Mr Roland Odih. Said that the protest was peaceful even though some security personnel tried to scuttle it.

While condemning the security agencies for trying to stop the group from protesting, the convener noted that a supreme court’s judgement had rulled that Nigerians need no permit from the police to hold any protests. The statement read thus:

“Today, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups, in conjunction with the Nigerian Lives Matter movement held a massive fuel subsidy protest at Unity Square to protest President Buhari’s increase of fuel price to 162 Naira.

The Supreme Court has ruled that Nigerians do not need a permit from the police to protest. Our protest was large but peaceful, yet men of the Department of State Security unleashed their harassment on us, arresting our members and attempting to disrupt our protests, which could not be stopped, due to the large crowd.”



Previous articleTop Vatican cardinal announces resignation amid scandal
Next articleThe Paradise Abuja, NCDMB partner FGDC for World Corporate Golf Challenge
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

IGP flags off community Police training for officers in Abuja

abujatimes
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, Thursday flagged off a one-day sensitization training on community policing for Community Policing Officers...
Read more
Trending

The Paradise Abuja, NCDMB partner FGDC for World Corporate Golf Challenge

abujatimes
As preparations gathers momentum for the 2020 World Corporate Golf Challenge 2020 organised by Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC), an Abuja-based property...
Read more
Trending

30 injured, 23 buildings, 15 vehicles destroyed in Lagos explosion – Officials

abujatimes
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said 30 persons were injured in the explosion which occurred at Iju Ishaga on Thursday while houses...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Late Phil Foden winner sees Carabao Cup holders through

abujatimes
Liam Delap scored a debut stunner but holders Manchester City needed a late Phil Foden winner to see off Championship side Bournemouth...
Read more
Business

EFCC recovers N4.16bn revenue from lottery companies

abujatimes
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Abbah, has disclosed that the commission has recovered over N4.16 billion...
Read more
Politics

Nigeria not constructing rail line to Niger Republic but border town -Presidency

abujatimes
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said Nigeria was not building any rail...
Read more
Headlines

FG: Road Accidents Now Kills More Nigerians than HIV, TB

abujatimes
The federal government yesterday lamented the frequency of carnages caused by road accidents in the country, noting that deaths resulting from crashes...
Read more
Trending

IGP flags off community Police training for officers in Abuja

abujatimes
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, Thursday flagged off a one-day sensitization training on community policing for Community Policing Officers...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Developers lament stalled housing projects in Abuja

University Reopening: ASUU ask FG to pay salary arrears of members,...

Heavy flood’ll hit FCT, Lagos, Rivers, others from Sept 6 –...

Over 20,000 Nigerians Employed for Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project – Amaechi