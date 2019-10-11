Petroleum product suppliers under the auspices of Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), yesterday, assured of improved supply across the country, particularly as the festive seasons approach.

Rising from a National Working Committee meeting, in Abuja, National President, NOGASA, Benneth Korie, said the group will work closely with the Federal Government to eradicate pipeline vandalism and product adulteration in the country.

Korie said: “We will continue our campaign against illegal bunkering of crude oil, and smuggling of refined petroleum products across our borders, ensuring diligent prosecution and conviction of offenders found guilty.

“Whilst Nigeria remains committed to free and fair continental and international trade, we will not hesitate to tackle illegal smuggling, trans-shipment and other predatory trade practices that destroy jobs in our country.

“In line with our operational mandate, we have given Kano, Enugu, Lagos and Benin zones Peugeot cars for their operations. This is in fulfillment of our support to the government in the fight against oil pipeline vandalism.

“It is also to ensure that all our members comply with government directives on the provision of an adequate supply of oil and gas in the country.”

He commended President Mohammed Buhari’s administration for ensuring the availability of petroleum products nationwide, adding that suppliers will improve services to all nooks and crannies, to address distribution challenges in the energy sector.

Korie emphasized that the association remained committed to supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against the oil pipeline vandalism.

Although the Association has been working, he said the delay in its fight against vandalism was due to the need to study the oil

and gas industry to achieve desired goals.

The group said adequate arrangements have been made to organise a seminar for NOGASA members to chart the way forward to ensure sustainable distribution channels.

It also underscored the need to ensure quality service delivery, and interface with other stakeholders towards equitable distribution of products to avoid scarcity across the country.

