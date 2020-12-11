Friday, December 11, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Ganduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway

Must read

Trending

FCTA to launch ground rent portal next year

theabujatimes
THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded arrangements to launch a ground rent portal that will enable customers download ground rent...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

theabujatimes
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Gunmen on Wednesday killed 16 Kano indigenes along Kano-Abuja road. The incident...
Read more
Trending

Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hoodlums have attacked a Dana Air Pilot, Captain Edward Johnson, while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja, inflicting deep...
Read more
Trending

Ganduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway

theabujatimes
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday prayed to Allah to punish unknown gunmen who killed 16 Kano indigenes on...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday prayed to Allah to punish unknown gunmen who killed 16 Kano indigenes on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The 16 Kano indigenes, who are residents of Dambatta Local Government Area of the state, were killed on Wednesday while on their way back to Kano from a business trip to Abuja.

Responding to the incident in a statement by his spokesman, Abba Anwar, Ganduje described the news as devastating and frustrating.

“We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen.

“The news is devastating and frustrating. We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta local government, and the people of Kano state.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this. We urge people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. And we pray that may Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the significant loss.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta local government, over this tragedy. May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds.”

The Abuja-Kaduna highway has remained a dangerous route in recent years. There have been constant reports of kidnappings and killings of travellers on that road.

Previous articleNigeria’s Recession Could Last Up to 2023 – World Bank
Next articleHoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

FCTA to launch ground rent portal next year

theabujatimes
THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded arrangements to launch a ground rent portal that will enable customers download ground rent...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

theabujatimes
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Gunmen on Wednesday killed 16 Kano indigenes along Kano-Abuja road. The incident...
Read more
Trending

Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hoodlums have attacked a Dana Air Pilot, Captain Edward Johnson, while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja, inflicting deep...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

FCTA to launch ground rent portal next year

theabujatimes
THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded arrangements to launch a ground rent portal that will enable customers download ground rent...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

theabujatimes
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Gunmen on Wednesday killed 16 Kano indigenes along Kano-Abuja road. The incident...
Read more
Trending

Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hoodlums have attacked a Dana Air Pilot, Captain Edward Johnson, while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja, inflicting deep...
Read more
Trending

Ganduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway

theabujatimes
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday prayed to Allah to punish unknown gunmen who killed 16 Kano indigenes on...
Read more
Headlines

Nigeria’s Recession Could Last Up to 2023 – World Bank

theabujatimes
The Would Bank (WB) has predicted three years of economic recession for Nigeria except economic reforms are sustained. "In...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Police Arrest Thugs Who Set Cars Ablaze In Abuja

Kanu faults Buhari’s aide over Biafra

117 Nigerians Evacuated From East Africa Arrive Home

No hoarded ‘palliatives’ in Abuja — FCT Minister