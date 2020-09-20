Gareth Bale: Tottenham sign Real Madrid forward on loan for the season

Gareth Bale has rejoined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid.

The Wales captain has completed a remarkable return to Premier League, seven years after joining Madrid from Spurs in what was a world-record £86m transfer.

The 31-year-old flew to London on Friday after completing a medical in Madrid, with Spurs agreeing to pay about £20m in wages and loan fees.

He was accompanied by team-mate Sergio Reguilon, who also completed a move from Real to Spurs in a separate five-year deal.

“It’s nice to be back. It’s such a special club for me where I made my name, what an amazing club with amazing fans, it’s incredible to be back,” Bale told the club’s website.

“Hopefully now I can get some match fitness, get underway and really help the team to win trophies.

“I always thought when I did leave that I would love to come back one day, the opportunity has now arisen and I feel like it is a good fit at a good time.

“I am hungry and motivated to do well for the team. I can’t wait to get started.

“By going to Madrid and winning trophies, and going far with the Wales national team, I have got that winning mentality.

“You don’t realise until you are there in finals and those situations. Hopefully I can bring belief into everybody that we can win trophies. The target is to do that this season, I want to bring that mentality back to Tottenham.

“Since I have left the club has been building, the stadium is incredible, the training ground is better than before. It’s an exciting time.”

Bale, who won two La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, as well as the Copa del Rey in a trophy-laden spell in Spain, will wear the No 9 shirt at Spurs.

It has been a turbulent year for Bale, who fell out of favour under head coach Zinedine Zidane – with whom he has shared a strained relationship with in Madrid – and came close to leaving for Chinese side Jiangsu Suning last summer.

The player revealed in an interview with Sky Sports earlier in September he would be open to a return to the Premier League if the Spanish club would let him go.

Bale only managed three goals in 20 appearances for Real Madrid last season, but has now returned to the club where he made his name as one of the world’s best footballers.

It will take the player up to a month to be fully match fit as he increases the firepower of a team that already has Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Tottenham’s head coach Jose Mourinho recently admitted he had always been a fan of the player, but failed to sign him when he managed Real Madrid.

Mourinho added the Spanish club took his advice and bought the player after Mourinho left Madrid in 2013.