Thursday, November 19, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Gbajabiamila Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General In Abuja

Must read

Sports

Romelu Lukaku fires Belgium to Nations League finals as Italy also book spot

theabujatimes
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium beat Denmark 4-2 on Wednesday to book a spot in the Nations League's finals.
Read more
Sports

‘I’m tired of always being everyone’s problem’ – Messi hits back at Griezmann uncle’s claims upon Barca return

theabujatimes
The Blaugrana skipper has responded following some scathing criticism from his teammate's relative Emmanuel Lopes over his conduct at Camp Nou
Read more
Trending

More demolition expected in Abuja, says FCT

theabujatimes
The residents of Abuja are asked to be prepared for more demolition by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control, according to a report by The...
Read more
Sports

Gbajabiamila Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.
Read more
theabujatimes

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, the duo discussed issues and explored partnership in critical areas.

The issues include electoral reforms, reduction of Gender-Based Violence, creating an enabling environment for more women in politics, improvement of public financial management systems, managing Africa’s debt crisis as well as improving social investment and social protection systems in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said he looked forward to working with the Office of the UN Deputy Secretary-General and the UN Resident Coordinator in taking things forward.

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

November 18, 2020

Gbajabiamila meets UN Dep Sec. Gen., Mohammed, discusses social, economic debt, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday hosted the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, where they discussed issues and explored partnership in critical areas.

The issues include electoral reforms, reduction of Gender-Based Violence, creating an enabling environment for more women in politics, improvement of public financial management systems, managing Africa’s debt crisis as well as improving social investment and social protection systems in Nigeria.

Agreeing on these priorities, the Speaker confirmed that these were aligned with the priorities the  House had identified in the Updated Legislative Agenda it launched in July to respond to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Speaker said he looked forward to working with the Office of UN Deputy Secretary-General and the UN Resident Coordinator in taking things forward.

The discussion concluded with an agreement to explore partnerships in helping to deliver impact in the stated areas, particularly through specific legislative interventions which reflect the priorities of Nigerians.

Present at the meeting were the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Nigeria, Mr. William Kallon, the Special Assistant to the DSG, Hadiza Elayo, Special Assistant to the Resident Coordinador, Fred Eno and the Special Adviser to the Speaker on International and Interparliamentary Affairs, Mr. Dapo Oyewole.

Signed:

Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Previous articleNSCDC probes attack on VIO officials in Abuja
Next articleMore demolition expected in Abuja, says FCT
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Romelu Lukaku fires Belgium to Nations League finals as Italy also book spot

theabujatimes
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium beat Denmark 4-2 on Wednesday to book a spot in the Nations League's finals.
Read more
Sports

‘I’m tired of always being everyone’s problem’ – Messi hits back at Griezmann uncle’s claims upon Barca return

theabujatimes
The Blaugrana skipper has responded following some scathing criticism from his teammate's relative Emmanuel Lopes over his conduct at Camp Nou
Read more
Sports

Rohr: Super Eagles to play forward, score goals and defend better against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The German tactician has revealed his side will give their best to ensure they secure all three points against the Leone Stars
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Romelu Lukaku fires Belgium to Nations League finals as Italy also book spot

theabujatimes
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium beat Denmark 4-2 on Wednesday to book a spot in the Nations League's finals.
Read more
Sports

‘I’m tired of always being everyone’s problem’ – Messi hits back at Griezmann uncle’s claims upon Barca return

theabujatimes
The Blaugrana skipper has responded following some scathing criticism from his teammate's relative Emmanuel Lopes over his conduct at Camp Nou
Read more
Trending

More demolition expected in Abuja, says FCT

theabujatimes
The residents of Abuja are asked to be prepared for more demolition by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control, according to a report by The...
Read more
Sports

Gbajabiamila Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.
Read more
Trending

NSCDC probes attack on VIO officials in Abuja

theabujatimes
Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have allegedly attacked Vehicle Inspection Officers in Abuja. A statement...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Coronavirus: NFF Suspends Football Activities

Enyimba, Enugu Rangers qualify for CAF Confederation Cup group stage

Napoli confirm €50m Osimhen signing from Lille

Mikel Arteta has sympathy for Arsenal players during transfer window