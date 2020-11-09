Monday, November 9, 2020

George W. Bush congratulates Biden on US election win

theabujatimes

Former Republican President George W. Bush on Sunday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 election.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans,” Bush said in a statement.

Democrat Biden defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the presidential race after garnering 290 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the US presidency.

Bush said he offered “the same thing” he had offered Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama: “my pledge to help in any way I can.”

He also congratulated Trump and his supporters, calling Trump’s earning more than 70 million votes “an extraordinary political achievement.”

“They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government,” he said.

“The challenges that face our country will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris – and the best of us all. We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future,” he added.

Previous articleDangote Cement grows Q3 profit to N272 billion
Next article42nd CBN Tennis Championship Serves off in Abuja
