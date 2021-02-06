Saturday, February 6, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

Germany warns of consequences over diplomat expulsion by Russia

Must read

World News

Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests

theabujatimes
Military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup and shut Twitter and Instagram, as...
Read more
Politics

Wike: I said nothing about Tinubu during my visit to Yola

theabujatimes
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has refuted a recent report where he was quoted as saying that the National Leader of the...
Read more
World News

Germany warns of consequences over diplomat expulsion by Russia

theabujatimes
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned as “unjustified” Russia’s expulsion of European diplomats for participating in unauthorised demonstrations in support of...
Read more
Headlines

CBN Hammers Cryptocurrency Traders, Directs Banks to Close Their Accounts

theabujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria yesterday directed banks and other financial institutions to immediately close any accounts dealing in cryptocurrency or facilitating...
Read more
theabujatimes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned as “unjustified” Russia’s expulsion of European diplomats for participating in unauthorised demonstrations in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“We consider these expulsions to be unjustified. We believe it is yet another aspect that can be observed right now of Russia being quite far from the rule of law,” she said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said earlier that the move would “not go unanswered”.

Merkel said however that Berlin’s stance on the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia remained “unaffected”.

Nord Stream 2 is a 10-billion-euro ($11-billion) pipeline that will run beneath the Baltic Sea and is set to double Russian natural-gas shipments to Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

The United States and several European countries such as Poland have criticised the project, saying it will increase German and EU dependence on Russia for critical gas supplies.

France recently joined in a call for Berlin to abandon the project in protest over Navalny’s detention in Moscow.

At a joint video news conference after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merkel acknowledged that the pipeline was a “controversial project” but “solutions can be found together” on the issue.

The German leader also stressed that it was important to keep a channel open for discussions with Russia, given that it was a key player on many geopolitical issues.

“Despite deep-reaching differences, it is nevertheless strategically advisable to stay in talks with Russia,” said the German leader, noting that cooperation was required on many issues including Libya, Syria and Belarus.

Previous articleCBN Hammers Cryptocurrency Traders, Directs Banks to Close Their Accounts
Next articleWike: I said nothing about Tinubu during my visit to Yola
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests

theabujatimes
Military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup and shut Twitter and Instagram, as...
Read more
World News

Joe Biden resets US foreign policy, calls for end to war in Yemen and stronger stance on Russia

theabujatimes
In his first visit to the State Department as President, Joe Biden has asserted a reset of America's foreign policy, stating the...
Read more
World News

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine

theabujatimes
US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson filed an application Thursday with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting emergency use authorization for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

World News

Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests

theabujatimes
Military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup and shut Twitter and Instagram, as...
Read more
Politics

Wike: I said nothing about Tinubu during my visit to Yola

theabujatimes
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has refuted a recent report where he was quoted as saying that the National Leader of the...
Read more
World News

Germany warns of consequences over diplomat expulsion by Russia

theabujatimes
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned as “unjustified” Russia’s expulsion of European diplomats for participating in unauthorised demonstrations in support of...
Read more
Headlines

CBN Hammers Cryptocurrency Traders, Directs Banks to Close Their Accounts

theabujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria yesterday directed banks and other financial institutions to immediately close any accounts dealing in cryptocurrency or facilitating...
Read more
Politics

We will keep working for Abia people – Gov Ikpeazu tells PDP members

theabujatimes
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has said he was greatly committed to do more work for people of the state in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

U.S. says it won’t join global effort for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus Spread Worsens in Germany as Lockdown eases

Rapper Kanye West announces U.S. presidential bid on Twitter

New Zealand mosque shooter who killed 51 worshipers learns his fate-...