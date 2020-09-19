Ghana adopts new payment system

AS part of the strategy to reduce and eliminate the spread of coronavirus through person to person contact, the Government of Ghana is promoting QR code as a preferred payment solution in the county.

The QR code allows payers of goods and services to only use their phones to tap the QR of the merchants and payments will be concluded immediately.

This, therefore, prevents the need to give your card to the receiving cashier who keys it into a point of sale terminal, pulls it out and returns it back to the customer.

The QR code does not allow contact between parties in effecting payment.

The introduction of the QR code system has received a tremendous acceptance and strong enthusiasm from the banks and the general public in Ghana.

Presently six Banks in Ghana have initiated services to allow public pay for goods and services through the Universal GH QR code.

The banks are Eco Bank, ECB Bank, Zenith Bank, Bank of Africa, Fidelity Bank and Agriculture Development Bank. Other banks are still in the process to be part of this great initiative.

The Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, launched the universal QR code in March 2020.