The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana on Tuesday increased from 27 to 52.

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Ghanaian health minister, announced that 25 new cases were confirmed among those quarantined.

The country’s health ministry had announced late Monday that a second patient had also died of the disease.

Ghana recorded its first death, a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader who was a resident of Kumasi, on Sunday.

“Out of the 185 test results received, we have 25 of those quarantined tested positive. If you add on to the earlier number of 27, it means we have 52 tested positive in our country at the moment,” Manu said.

“Those in quarantine, we have actually deployed psychologists to have chats with them. We are also in the process of handing them over to our case management teams we have set up. We have started taking them to isolated centres for case management.”

According to Worldometer, over 390,000 cases have been recorded worldwide with 17,000 deaths while 103,000 patients have recovered from the virus.