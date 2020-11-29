Glitz, Glamour as 60 prominent Nigerians get major honours in Abuja

A total of sixty (60) distinguished Nigerians were on Friday, November 27 honoured for their contributions to national development. The auspicious event which was held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, in Abuja was graced by eminent personalities like the minister of finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and former Niger state first lady, Hajiya Zainab Kure, who are also awardees.

The event witnessed by a Legit.ng reporter, also doubled as the launch of a special publication aimed at celebrating the individuals chosen from all works of life. The publication tagged ‘Celebrating Nigeria: The Nation Builders at 60,’ was launched by a group under the aegis of Project 60@60 and it profiles all the awardees and their accomplishments in Nigeria and beyond.

The 60 eminent Nigerians identified by the group include: Ex-IGP Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar; Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Senator Ahmed Yarima Bakura and Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa,mni, retired permanent secretary. Others are Dele Momodu; media mogul; and Abdulsamad Isyaka Rabiu, acclaimed business tycoon, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state; Prof. Charles Soludo, former CBN governor; Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Dr. Umar Ardo; Ned Nwoko and Mallam Garba Shehu among others. Speaking at the event, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed, coordinator of Project 60@60 said: “The Nation Builders at 60 is a special publication which is aimed at celebrating outstanding individuals who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavours and contributed immensely to the Nigerian project.

“These individuals share a common bond with Nigeria by their birth in 1960, the year Nigeria gained independence from the British colonial rule. It is also aimed at educating Nigerians about the rich and diverse cultures and experiences of the various people in Nigeria. “The publication will help to promote mutual understanding, foster inter-group harmony and tolerance, advance national cohesion and integration, and encourage peaceful co-existence as well as inspire the younger generation.” Veteran broadcaster, Mr. Cyril Stober was the anchor of the event, while Nollywood actor, Zack Orji was also present. Highlights of the event were the presentation of the awards to the awardees and the music and dance presentations.