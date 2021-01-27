Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Goldman Sachs boss gets $10m pay cut for 1MDB scandal

Dozens of Armed Men Storm Residents in Abuja

Over 17 young men storm Chika/Aleyita community in FCT in the early hours of 3:14am and made away with valued properties and...
Pay N1 Million Or We Kidnap Your Brother, Kidnappers Tell Abuja Truck Driver

Ayoung man based in Katsina, Safiyanu Muhammed, has cried out over alleged threats to his life by kidnappers.  He...
One killed, six arrested as police, Shi'ites clash in Abuja

At least, one person was feared dead and many others injured on Tuesday during a clash between the police and members of...
Gunmen demand N110m to release kids, others abducted in Abuja

Gunmen, who raided Rachael's Home for Orphan and Vulnerable Children, opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, on...
Goldman Sachs helped raise $6.5bn for 1MDB by selling bonds to investors, the proceeds of which were largely stolen.

Prosecutors alleged that senior Goldman executives ignored warning signs of fraud in their dealings with 1MDB and Jho Low, an adviser to the fund. Two Goldman bankers have been criminally charged in the scandal.

Mr Solomon’s pay would have been $10m higher but for the actions its board of directors took in response to the 1MDB saga, Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday.

While disclosing his salary dropped to $17.5m for 2020, the bank stressed that Mr Solomon he was unaware of the corruption.

He was not “involved in or aware of the firm’s participation in any illicit activity at the time… the board views the 1MDB matter as an institutional failure, inconsistent with the high expectations it has for the firm”.

Mr Solomon’s package consists of $2m in cash base pay, a $4.65m cash bonus, and $10.85m in stock-based compensation.

Bumper year

In October, Goldman agreed to pay nearly $3bn to government officials in four countries to end an investigation into work it performed for 1MDB. The bank collected $600m for arranging the bond sales in 2012 and 2013.

It has spent years being investigated by regulators across the globe including those in the US, UK, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.In total, Goldman’s dealings with 1MDB cost the bank more than $5bn.

Despite the costs and fines from the fallout from the 1MDB scandal, 2020 was a bumper year for Goldman’s businesses with annual revenue of $44.6bn, its highest since 2009.

The US-based bank got a huge boost from the recovery in global stock markets from the depths of the coronavirus recession.

