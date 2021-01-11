Tuesday, January 12, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture Market

Must read

Trending

Why we prefer second hand clothes – Abuja residents

theabujatimes
The buyers were seen patronising the items from their dealers in the market, which was known for the cheap sale of second...
Read more
Trending

Court Grants Sowore Stringent N20million Bail, N1million Each To Others, Restricts Activists To Abuja

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has granted bail to human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore. A...
Read more
Trending

University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

theabujatimes
To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture Market

theabujatimes
Valuables worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident at the Kugbo furniture market in Abuja on Sunday.
Read more
theabujatimes

Valuables worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident at the Kugbo furniture market in Abuja on Sunday.

The market was completely razed down by the fire, making it impossible for the shop owners to salvage any of their goods.

According to reports, firefighters arrived late at the scene, which compounded the problem.

Many of the shop owners were said to have just stocked up on goods and could not believe when the news broke that their sources of livelihood had all gone. 

A shop owner, who identified himself as David, said he lost everything to the fire.

Recall that the same market was gutted by fire on January 13, 2020 and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Previous articleChelsea, Man City advance to FA Cup fourth round, Leeds Utd stunned
Next articleUniversity of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Why we prefer second hand clothes – Abuja residents

theabujatimes
The buyers were seen patronising the items from their dealers in the market, which was known for the cheap sale of second...
Read more
Trending

Court Grants Sowore Stringent N20million Bail, N1million Each To Others, Restricts Activists To Abuja

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has granted bail to human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore. A...
Read more
Trending

University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

theabujatimes
To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Why we prefer second hand clothes – Abuja residents

theabujatimes
The buyers were seen patronising the items from their dealers in the market, which was known for the cheap sale of second...
Read more
Trending

Court Grants Sowore Stringent N20million Bail, N1million Each To Others, Restricts Activists To Abuja

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has granted bail to human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore. A...
Read more
Trending

University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

theabujatimes
To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Abuja Furniture Market

theabujatimes
Valuables worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident at the Kugbo furniture market in Abuja on Sunday.
Read more
Sports

Chelsea, Man City advance to FA Cup fourth round, Leeds Utd stunned

theabujatimes
English Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester City have scaled through their FA Cup third round tests as they zoomed to the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Abuja Warms Up For Lockdown Comedy Night

#EndSARS: Abuja panel resumes sitting, summons IGP, others

Nigeria grapples with surge in job-hunt in the midst of pandemic

President Buhari gives Daniel Amokachi new appointment