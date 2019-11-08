Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Friday, presented the 2020 budget.

He presented the budget titled, Budget of Awakening on the floor of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The budget is worth N1,168,561,534,191.

Speaking after the presentation of the budget, the Lagos Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa said, the House would scrutinise the budget.

He said, “We have listened with rapt attention to how the wealth of our state will be utilized for our common good in Y2020 with the presentation of the budget size: N1,168,561,534,191. The onus is now on the members of this Assembly to meticulously perform our constitutional duty.”