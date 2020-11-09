Monday, November 9, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Govt firm develops 1,400 housing units for workers in Abuja

Must read

Africa News

ADF rebels kill more than a dozen people in DR Congo

theabujatimes
More than a dozen people have been killed in two attacks near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that were blamed...
Read more
Sports

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal defeat to Aston Villa: I take full responsibility

theabujatimes
Mikel Arteta took full responsibility for Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, saying "we weren't a team".
Read more
Sports

Man City 1-1 Liverpool: Kevin De Bruyne misses penalty in gripping draw

theabujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne put a first-half penalty wide as Manchester City failed to close the gap on Liverpool following a lively 1-1...
Read more
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo scores but goes off injured as Lazio nick Juventus draw

theabujatimes
Cristiano Ronaldo scored again but went off injured before Lazio snatched an injury-time 1-1 draw against Juventus. Ronaldo had...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Abuja Property Development Company, a government-owned developer, is developing 1,400 mass housing projects for workers in the Federal Capital Territory as well as other interested persons.

It announced in a statement issued in Abuja that about 400 of the 1,400 houses had been completed, while others were at various stages of completion.

The Managing Director, APDC, Lawal Magaji, stated that with the take-off of the development of phases two and three of the APDC Capital Estate along the Kubwa Expressway, Abuja, the firm was now offering its homes for sale at different stages of completion to make them affordable to buyers.

He said the estate was made up of flats, terrace houses and detached duplexes, all fully equipped with modern amenities.

Magaji said, “Close to 1,400 homes of different types are expected at the estate and about 400 homes have already been fully completed, while others are at different stages of completion.”

He said the mass housing project was constructed in order to afford Nigerians the opportunity to own their homes.

“As a government-owned developer, our homes and lands are without issues and that is why we ensure the delivery of joy and peace of mind,” he stated.

He further noted that the firm had other properties that were primed for housing development in different parts of Abuja.

Previous article42nd CBN Tennis Championship Serves off in Abuja
Next articleHR startup, SeamlessHR, raises seven-figure funding to expand across Africa
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

42nd CBN Tennis Championship Serves off in Abuja

theabujatimes
Action will begin today in the main draws of the 42nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Annual Tennis Championship...
Read more
Trending

INSIDE SARS REPORT: ‘Brutal police officers’ in 12 states named as Lagos, Abuja top list

theabujatimes
Amid the controversy over police brutality in Nigeria, especially by the now disbanded unit of the security agency called Special Anti-Robbery Squad...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, FCT Abuja lead COVID-19 cases, death toll adjusted

theabujatimes
Lagos and the Federal capital of Abuja topped the leaderboard for the new 223 cases of COVID-19 reported for Nigeria by NCDC...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Africa News

ADF rebels kill more than a dozen people in DR Congo

theabujatimes
More than a dozen people have been killed in two attacks near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that were blamed...
Read more
Sports

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal defeat to Aston Villa: I take full responsibility

theabujatimes
Mikel Arteta took full responsibility for Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, saying "we weren't a team".
Read more
Sports

Man City 1-1 Liverpool: Kevin De Bruyne misses penalty in gripping draw

theabujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne put a first-half penalty wide as Manchester City failed to close the gap on Liverpool following a lively 1-1...
Read more
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo scores but goes off injured as Lazio nick Juventus draw

theabujatimes
Cristiano Ronaldo scored again but went off injured before Lazio snatched an injury-time 1-1 draw against Juventus. Ronaldo had...
Read more
Tech

HR startup, SeamlessHR, raises seven-figure funding to expand across Africa

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s HR startup SeamlessHR has closed a seven-figure deal as it seeks to expand across other African markets.  SeamlessHR was...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Abuja shuts three isolation centres as COVID-19 infections drops

Akin Lewis, Adunni Ade, Tina Mba shine in ‘Lagos to Abuja...

Looting continues in FCT, four states

FCTA to complete abandoned Pilgrims’ office