Govt firm develops 1,400 housing units for workers in Abuja

The Abuja Property Development Company, a government-owned developer, is developing 1,400 mass housing projects for workers in the Federal Capital Territory as well as other interested persons.

It announced in a statement issued in Abuja that about 400 of the 1,400 houses had been completed, while others were at various stages of completion.

The Managing Director, APDC, Lawal Magaji, stated that with the take-off of the development of phases two and three of the APDC Capital Estate along the Kubwa Expressway, Abuja, the firm was now offering its homes for sale at different stages of completion to make them affordable to buyers.

He said the estate was made up of flats, terrace houses and detached duplexes, all fully equipped with modern amenities.

Magaji said, “Close to 1,400 homes of different types are expected at the estate and about 400 homes have already been fully completed, while others are at different stages of completion.”

He said the mass housing project was constructed in order to afford Nigerians the opportunity to own their homes.

“As a government-owned developer, our homes and lands are without issues and that is why we ensure the delivery of joy and peace of mind,” he stated.

He further noted that the firm had other properties that were primed for housing development in different parts of Abuja.