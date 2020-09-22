Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Govt has no business running refinery, says Osinbajo

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to...
COVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions

Over one hundred thousand visitors from Nigeria and other 150 countries are to participate in 15th Abuja International Trade Fair put up...
Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to...
Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open as well as sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 title thanks to a 7-5 6-3...
abujatimes

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday reaffirmed that the Federal Government has no business running  the refineries in the country.

He spoke at a virtual meeting organised for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Social Media bloggers and influencers at the ruling party’s Secretariat in Abuja.

Rather, the Vice President said the government would bank on private investors in refineries, adding that it would encourage them to take advantage of the new policy.

He noted that the challenges facing the government-owned refineries would persist if left in the hands of the government, stressing that it would continue to explore cheaper gas resources as an alternative.

Expressing confidence that the energy crisis would improve by the first quarter of next year when most of the modular refineries would have come on stream, he said: “If the refinery is left in the hands of the government, it will continue to experience the same problem it is experiencing now. I do not think that it is the business of government to run the refinery. It should be the business of the private sector, which is why we are trying to focus on assisting the private sector to develop modular refineries.

“There is a 100,000 barrel capacity refinery about to come on stream and we hope it will by the next year. It is completely private and closely located near the Port Harcourt Refinery so that it can share the facilities of the Port Harcourt Refinery. We are hopeful it will come on stream in the first quarter of next year.’’

“There are also six modular refineries that are almost ready. There is Niger Delta Petroleum refinery in Delta State, there is another one in Imo, there is also another modular refinery in Edo State.

“We engaged the oil producing communities to find a new vision for the Niger Delta and we tried to encourage modular refinery that will give the people in the oil producing states a stake so that the modular refinery is not just private but the people there have some stake and equity.

“The whole idea is to support as many private refinery as possible. We are also waiting for the Dangote Refinery with 250,000 barrels capacity which is bigger than all of the government refineries put together.

“In the next two or three months, we will see the private sector playing a bigger role and things will quickly improve. We hope that this particular effort will complete the refurbishment of the refineries which will be completed soon but I am more hopeful of the private effort been the key to the future.

“However, we have to focus more on our gas resources because there is no reason we should have a cheaper energy source and we should not use such cheaper energy source. I believe that this is really the way to go,” Prof Osinbajo said.

Previous articleLive in Peace With Your Neighbours, Buhari Tells Perpetrators of Violence in Kaduna
Next articleKonga marks independence with mega deals
