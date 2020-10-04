Sunday, October 4, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Group Asks Nigerian Government To Scrap ‘SARS’ Over Brutality On Citizens

Must read

Life & Arts

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke announces split from husband, Austin Faani

Webmaster
Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has announced that her marriage of 7-years to her husband, Austin Faani has crashed. The...
Read more
Africa News

Sudan, rebel groups sign historic peace deal

Webmaster
Sudan’s government and rebel groups on Saturday signed a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of...
Read more
Business

Guinness Nigeria’s parent company, Diageo, appoints Ireena Vittal as Director

Webmaster
World’s drink giant, Diageo has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 2 October 2020.
Read more
Headlines

Buhari at UN Summit, Advocates Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Webmaster
Nuclear weapons’ trafficking constitutes a potential threat to international peace and security, and should therefore be eliminated, President Muhammadu Buhari warned yesterday.
Read more
Webmaster

A civil society organisation, Centre for Advancement of Civil Liberties and Development, has called on the Nigerian Government to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad over unwarranted brutality and abuse of Nigerian youth. 

The group expressed dismay on how the squad legitimately constituted to combat crime and ensure the safety of the people now turned itself to agent of terror.

In a statement jointly signed by the Co- conveners, Adebayo Raphael, Ariyo-Dare Atoye and Deji Adeyanju, on Sunday, the group said the squad had constituted itself as threat to the safety of the Nigerian people. 

The statement reads, “We have watched with disdain, the several clips of SARS brutality on different social media platforms and how the operatives of this  unit constituted to combat crime and ensure the safety of the people have now become agents of brutality, terror and unwarranted and horror.

“In line with chapter II, Section 14 (2)(b) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, it is clear to us and the majority of Nigerians that this police unit has failed to prioritize the security of the Nigerian people, but has rather become a bane to our nation’s security and a monstrous threat to the safety of the Nigerian people. 

“It is on this basis that we declare, therefore, that the Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must act immediately and decisively to shut down this unit of the Nigeria Police Force and ensure that it henceforth ceases to exist in our country.”

CFL also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all innocent citizens, who have been unjustly incarcerated by this unit and compensate them accordingly. 

The statement also urged the government to order an independent inquiry into the activities of SARS operatives in the last one year and punish any and every operative found guilty of extortion, abuse of citizens rights and execution or killing of any innocent citizen within the said timeframe. 

“Our hope is that the Federal Government will side with the Nigerian people, and not this rogue unit terrorizing Nigerians with unbridled impunity. 

“The Nigeria Police Force can only become an institution that protects the Nigerian people when it is free of anti-people and anti-democratic elements like the operatives in the SARS unit,” the statement added.

Previous articleTinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
Next articleOndo 2020: Abide by electoral laws, shun unethical practices — DG charges Corps Members
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Ondo 2020: Abide by electoral laws, shun unethical practices — DG charges Corps Members

Webmaster
The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim, has admonished Corps Members serving as electoral officers in...
Read more
Trending

Abuja, Lagos airports to receive 25,000 international passengers weekly –FG

Webmaster
The Federal Government has increased available seats on the flights of international airlines to 200 passengers per aircraft operating into the two...
Read more
Trending

How I felt when I became Head of State at 31 – Gowon

abujatimes
Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), says he was frightened when he became the nation’s military leader on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Life & Arts

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke announces split from husband, Austin Faani

Webmaster
Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has announced that her marriage of 7-years to her husband, Austin Faani has crashed. The...
Read more
Africa News

Sudan, rebel groups sign historic peace deal

Webmaster
Sudan’s government and rebel groups on Saturday signed a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of...
Read more
Business

Guinness Nigeria’s parent company, Diageo, appoints Ireena Vittal as Director

Webmaster
World’s drink giant, Diageo has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 2 October 2020.
Read more
Headlines

Buhari at UN Summit, Advocates Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Webmaster
Nuclear weapons’ trafficking constitutes a potential threat to international peace and security, and should therefore be eliminated, President Muhammadu Buhari warned yesterday.
Read more
Africa News

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.5m

Webmaster
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa reached 1,497, 391 as of Saturday, the Africa Centre for Disease Control...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

NGO takes child sexual violence campaign to Abuja community

NYSC Reacts To Murder Of Abuja Graduate, Says Deceased An Ex-Corps...

NBA to El-Rufai: Withdrawal of Invite Has No Religious, Ethnic Colouration

Abuja Raid – ‘Our Abductors Left Us in the Bush, Took...