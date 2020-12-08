Tuesday, December 8, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Group launches programme in Abuja community to help young girls fight gender-based violence

Must read

Sports

Messi desperate to face Ronaldo

theabujatimes
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is reportedly desperate to line up against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo when the two clubs do battle in...
Read more
Sports

Napoli’s Petagna wants Osimhen back

theabujatimes
Napoli’s striker Andrea Petagna has wished Victor Osimhen quick recovery with the hope that the Nigerian would return stronger.
Read more
Business

United Capital raises N15b short-term capital

theabujatimes
United Capital Plc has raised N15 billion under the second tranche of its N20 billion commercial paper (CP) issuance programme. It had...
Read more
Business

CIBN advises banks on cybersecurity

theabujatimes
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged the banks to strengthen their cybersecurity architecture to protect themselves against attacks...
Read more
theabujatimes

In a country where a culture of silence has worsened sexual assault and gender-based violence, a group has launched an initiative to encourage young girls to report and share information on any form of violence they experience.

The Sexual Offences Awareness and Response Initiative (SOAR) in collaboration with the councilor representing Ushafa ward, Maryam Barnabas, launched the ‘Safe Space’ initiative in Ushafa, a rural setting in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory where the authorities revealed a chilling pattern of hidden gender-based violence, child labor and trafficking and sexual assault.

As the world retreated inside homes due to the lockdown measures introduced to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, reports showed an increase in violence against women especially in rural communities such as Ushafa.

“The current data after the COVID-19 lockdowns is scary in all honesty,” said Adam Adam, the gender desk officer, Bwari area council.

“For me that have worked in the social welfare office, we have received a lot of alarming cases especially during the lockdown. In Ushafa for instance, we handled cases of internal and external child trafficking, child labor and sexual abuse of young girls,” he said.

Mr Adam said while his office is preparing data for UNICEF on the menace, one major challenge in getting the real picture is the unresponsiveness of victims due to the culture of silence in rural communities.

“The major problem is a culture of silence due to fear of victimisation,” he said.

Nigeria has an extremely low conviction rate for rape and sexual abuse, despite a high rate of violence against women. But the shortcomings in Nigeria’s legal system – where the burden to prove rape or abuse often lies in the evidence of it also being a violent attack – are not the only challenges facing survivors.

Africa’s most populous nation has just a handful of facilities dedicated to the care and support of victims.

Previous articleAccidents, deaths and kidnappings escalate as FG drags feet on Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road construction
Next articleEkiti factional PDP suspends chieftain for accepting Fayemi’s appointment
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Accidents, deaths and kidnappings escalate as FG drags feet on Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road construction

theabujatimes
THE slow pace of work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road has contributed to the high rates of accidents along the corridor, investigation by...
Read more
Trending

Govt Stops Fresh #EndSARS Protests in Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
As the nation still rues the debilitating fallouts of the recent #EndSARS protests nationwide, attempts to stage another protest by promoters across...
Read more
Trending

Strange Stories of Abuja’s Keepers of the Dead

theabujatimes
The watchmen and gravediggers of Abuja live interesting lives among the dead. From normal days at the cemetery when all they have...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Messi desperate to face Ronaldo

theabujatimes
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is reportedly desperate to line up against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo when the two clubs do battle in...
Read more
Sports

Napoli’s Petagna wants Osimhen back

theabujatimes
Napoli’s striker Andrea Petagna has wished Victor Osimhen quick recovery with the hope that the Nigerian would return stronger.
Read more
Business

United Capital raises N15b short-term capital

theabujatimes
United Capital Plc has raised N15 billion under the second tranche of its N20 billion commercial paper (CP) issuance programme. It had...
Read more
Business

CIBN advises banks on cybersecurity

theabujatimes
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged the banks to strengthen their cybersecurity architecture to protect themselves against attacks...
Read more
Life & Arts

MAYORKUN: Davido’s best gamble in four years

theabujatimes
This feeling, it’s so amazing I don’t even know how to describe it. I’m the proudest big brother, friend, and fan right...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FCT Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Abuja Pharmacist

CAN rejects CAMA Bill, describes it as ‘Ungodly’

Troops kill Benue’s most wanted criminal, Gana, arrest 40 gangsters

Ganduje orders arrests of drivers, passengers who do not use face...