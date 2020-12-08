Group launches programme in Abuja community to help young girls fight gender-based violence

In a country where a culture of silence has worsened sexual assault and gender-based violence, a group has launched an initiative to encourage young girls to report and share information on any form of violence they experience.

The Sexual Offences Awareness and Response Initiative (SOAR) in collaboration with the councilor representing Ushafa ward, Maryam Barnabas, launched the ‘Safe Space’ initiative in Ushafa, a rural setting in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory where the authorities revealed a chilling pattern of hidden gender-based violence, child labor and trafficking and sexual assault.

As the world retreated inside homes due to the lockdown measures introduced to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, reports showed an increase in violence against women especially in rural communities such as Ushafa.

“The current data after the COVID-19 lockdowns is scary in all honesty,” said Adam Adam, the gender desk officer, Bwari area council.

“For me that have worked in the social welfare office, we have received a lot of alarming cases especially during the lockdown. In Ushafa for instance, we handled cases of internal and external child trafficking, child labor and sexual abuse of young girls,” he said.

Mr Adam said while his office is preparing data for UNICEF on the menace, one major challenge in getting the real picture is the unresponsiveness of victims due to the culture of silence in rural communities.

“The major problem is a culture of silence due to fear of victimisation,” he said.

Nigeria has an extremely low conviction rate for rape and sexual abuse, despite a high rate of violence against women. But the shortcomings in Nigeria’s legal system – where the burden to prove rape or abuse often lies in the evidence of it also being a violent attack – are not the only challenges facing survivors.

Africa’s most populous nation has just a handful of facilities dedicated to the care and support of victims.