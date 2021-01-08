Friday, January 8, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Group Petitions FG Over N120bn Unremitted Pension Fund

Must read

Business

Group Petitions FG Over N120bn Unremitted Pension Fund

theabujatimes
The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has petitioned the ministry of aviation over an alleged N120 billion unremitted Pension Funds in...
Read more
Business

Nigeria Customs Generates N1.56trn In 2020

theabujatimes
Nigeria Customs Service says it generated the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 trillion for the year ended, 2020. The service made the claim in...
Read more
Trending

More Security In FCT As Abuja Painted Taxi Operators Go Digital

theabujatimes
Residents in the Federal Capital Territory who uses FCT commercial taxis will soon enjoy security, comfort and more value for their money...
Read more
Trending

Court orders sale of Obat Oil’s hotel to offset N5 billion debt

theabujatimes
The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the sale of an Abuja hotel owned by...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has petitioned the ministry of aviation over an alleged N120 billion unremitted Pension Funds in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The petition is coming, following series of non captured concession agreements in the Authority.

According to ANAP leadership, the union and workers will not fold their arms and watch their revenue nose-diving, after the havoc wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANAP also condemned the situation whereby workers were unable to access their over N120bn pension funds as a result of poor documentation.

In a letter dated 4th January, 2021 signed by the secretary general of ANAP and addressed to the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika through the managing director of FAAN Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, the union noted that, FAAN workers were in a dilenma as a result of non-implementation of the pension funds.

The union also frowned at the manner in which concession, lease and Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) was being granted at the detriment of FAAN and its workers.

ANAP explained that with the lopsided nature of these agreements, details of the contracts were not made known to workers of FAAN to enable them accertain the real position of contracts in organisation.

“Seymor Car park multi storage building is a concession, the rail project in Abuja, the Legend Hotel building in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), the ASL building, the Execujet building; where are their agreements, are they paying what they should pay to FAAN.

“Are the land where they built on, well measured, are they forwarding their yearly audited account to FAAN, so that FAAN can collect five percent concession fee?” the union queried.

The union equally called on the minister to request for the agreement of MMA2 operated by Bi-Contney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), warning that corruption will not be allowed to continue in the system.

ANAP said the aviation minister should call for a meeting on MMA2 issue to examine terms of agreement adding that MMA2 management was not paying FAAN for services rendered which the union described as huge corruption and stealing public funds by trick.

ANAP noted that reckless concession agreement in FAAN has brought down the organisation’s revenue and was finding it difficult to pay salaries because so many revenue points were not captured.

They blamed politicians for over bloating the workforce in the organisation by giving employments to those without requisite qualification for jobs warning that only professionals should be employed.

Previous articleNigeria Customs Generates N1.56trn In 2020
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Nigeria Customs Generates N1.56trn In 2020

theabujatimes
Nigeria Customs Service says it generated the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 trillion for the year ended, 2020. The service made the claim in...
Read more
Business

FG removes VAT from airfares, aviation services

theabujatimes
About three years after a similar order, the Federal Government has again suspended the deduction of 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax...
Read more
Business

Badagry deep seaport project to take-off this month

theabujatimes
He said the Badagry deep seaport project in Lagos is a strategic step towards the development of Nigeria as a global maritime...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Group Petitions FG Over N120bn Unremitted Pension Fund

theabujatimes
The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has petitioned the ministry of aviation over an alleged N120 billion unremitted Pension Funds in...
Read more
Business

Nigeria Customs Generates N1.56trn In 2020

theabujatimes
Nigeria Customs Service says it generated the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 trillion for the year ended, 2020. The service made the claim in...
Read more
Trending

More Security In FCT As Abuja Painted Taxi Operators Go Digital

theabujatimes
Residents in the Federal Capital Territory who uses FCT commercial taxis will soon enjoy security, comfort and more value for their money...
Read more
Trending

Court orders sale of Obat Oil’s hotel to offset N5 billion debt

theabujatimes
The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the sale of an Abuja hotel owned by...
Read more
Trending

Celestine Nwafor: Story of young school boy who pushes wheelbarrows on the streets of Abuja

theabujatimes
A lady identified as Hauwa Atiku-Uwais has taken to social media to narrate the acts of a young boy she described as...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

NIMASA partners South Korea in Nigeria’s shipping sector development

Nigeria to save $1.5b spent on milk importation

‘Nigeria can earn over $10b yearly from gold, jewel’

Heritage Bank sets aside N5bn as support fund for Creative Industry