Wednesday, December 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Guardiola backs Arteta to prove ‘incredible quality’ at Arsenal despite poor run

Must read

Trending

17 people die in accident on Lokoja-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
No fewer than 17 people on Tuesday died following a fatal road accident which occurred at Irepeni on Okene- Lokoja–Abuja highway in...
Read more
Trending

625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration

theabujatimes
Atotal of 625 deported Nigerians returned to the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja. The...
Read more
Trending

Orji Kalu’s retrial assigned to Abuja, hearing begins Feb 2

theabujatimes
THE Federal High Court has assigned the retrial of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, and his co-accused for N7.1bn...
Read more
Trending

Abuja-bound bus passengers kidnapped

theabujatimes
Passengers of an Abuja-bound commercial bus were on Tuesday kidnapped on Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State. The bus left...
Read more
theabujatimes

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola says he is certain that his Arsenal counterpart, Mikel Arteta is of incredible quality despite current results.

Arteta’s boys were beaten 4-1 by City in the quarterfinal of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, as Guardiola’s boys advanced to the semis.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have only won four out of 14 League games this season, resulting to heightened calls by fans for him to be sacked.

Speaking after the 4-1 victory at the Emirates, Guardiola urged Arsenal not to think of sacking Arteta, eulogizing the Spanish gaffer, who was his assistant at City before moving to head Arsenal.

“They (Arsenal) will do a huge, big mistake if they [sack Arteta]. I’m pretty sure they are going to trust him,” Pep said.

“I was with him many years and I know his incredible quality as a human being and especially as a manager, how he is involved in everything. It’s just a question of time and he will do well.

“They (Arsenal) won two titles when for a long time ago it didn’t happen at this club. In this pandemic situation, with injury problems they have and the games they played always they played good.

“I can speak about my experience alongside him, one of the most incredible successful teams in English history we had and he was part of this success and it would not be possible without him, and to create something like this you need time like I had in my first season.”

Arsenal have lost eight times in the League this season, and are currently standing 15th in the table.

City had a slow start this season, but have been able to fight their way to the Carabao Cup semifinals and also to eighth on the Premier League standing.

When asked whether his side are back to their best, Guardiola said: “If it rains all the time and is sunny for one day, it doesn’t mean the weather will change.”

Previous articleHow to beat Messi’s 644 goal record, Lineker explains ‘the impossible’
Next articleBREAKING: ASUU Calls Off 9-Month-Old
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

How to beat Messi’s 644 goal record, Lineker explains ‘the impossible’

theabujatimes
Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has surpassed the goal record of Brazilian great, Pele, after scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona on Tuesday...
Read more
Sports

Lampard Confirms Chelsea’s Squad For EPL Clash

theabujatimes
Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has named the Blues’ squad to tackle West Ham United in tonight’s home Premier League tie.
Read more
Sports

Time Has Come For Dele Alli To Quit Tottenham – Crouch

theabujatimes
Dele Alli needs to leave Tottenham amid talk of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, says Peter Crouch, with the former...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

17 people die in accident on Lokoja-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
No fewer than 17 people on Tuesday died following a fatal road accident which occurred at Irepeni on Okene- Lokoja–Abuja highway in...
Read more
Trending

625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration

theabujatimes
Atotal of 625 deported Nigerians returned to the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja. The...
Read more
Trending

Orji Kalu’s retrial assigned to Abuja, hearing begins Feb 2

theabujatimes
THE Federal High Court has assigned the retrial of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, and his co-accused for N7.1bn...
Read more
Trending

Abuja-bound bus passengers kidnapped

theabujatimes
Passengers of an Abuja-bound commercial bus were on Tuesday kidnapped on Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State. The bus left...
Read more
Life & Arts

BADDEST!!! Davido Named Number 1 Artiste Of the Year In Africa, Leads In Eight Categories

theabujatimes
Davido is the ‘number 1’ artiste of the year 2020 in Africa. This is coming from Nigerian music...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (7-1 agg): Lewandowski stars in routine win

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle: Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong on target to...

Everton 1-3 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes double eases pressure on Ole...

Faustino Anjorin; Thrilled by Champions League Debut