Saturday, January 2, 2021

Guardiola confirms five COVID-19 cases at Man City ahead Chelsea clash

AfCFTA marks new dawn in Africa’s drive towards economic integration – Abuja Chamber

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is marking a new dawn in...
Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s ‘first baby’ of 2021

The baby recognised as Nigeria’s first baby of the year 2021 and of the new decade was born in Abuja
India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight

India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020. This was disclosed...
Sowore spends New Year Day in police cell over Abuja protest

THE Nigerian human rights community yesterday called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore ,following his arrest by...
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola says five players will be unavailable for their Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday.

City’s game against Everton at the Goodison Park last Monday was called off due to coronavirus cases at City. But the game at Stamford Bridge would hold.

Guardiola, who did not name the three players that are in isolation alongside Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, confirmed that it was a case of positive coronavirus tests.

“I don’t think the Premier League allow us to name the players but you will know [on Sunday],” Guardiola said.

Guardiola said City had enough players to play at Goodison Park but the match was postponed because the tests results were returned earlier the same day.

“We wanted to play but on the day of the game, with more cases, we informed the Premier League,” Guardiola said.

“I personally called (Everton manager) Carlo Ancelotti to explain the situation because the day before we were in touch about what would happen and the huge risk.”

City have two games in hand but are standing on eighth spot in the table, same points as sixth-placed Chelsea.

