Monday, October 19, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Africa News

Guinea Holds Presidential Vote Amid Tension Over Third-Term Bid

Must read

Africa News

Guinea Holds Presidential Vote Amid Tension Over Third-Term Bid

abujatimes
Guinean voters are headed to the polls to pick a president Sunday after widespread protests over the incumbent’s bid to extend his...
Read more
Life & Arts

End SARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi sends message to Nigerian youths

abujatimes
The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi on Saturday called on Nigerian youths to be comfortable as the End SARS...
Read more
Headlines

End SARS: It’s no longer peaceful, we’ll not fold our hands – FG issues strong warning to protesters

abujatimes
The Federal Government has said that the ongoing nationwide protest is no longer peaceful, warning that it will not fold its hands...
Read more
Headlines

Army to commence Operation Crocodile Smile over cyber warfare, others

abujatimes
The Nigerian Army has said its upcoming Operation Crocodile Smile will tackle cyber warfare and insurgency in the country, particularly in the North-East, where...
Read more
abujatimes

Guinean voters are headed to the polls to pick a president Sunday after widespread protests over the incumbent’s bid to extend his 10-year rule.

President Alpha Conde, 82, and former prime minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, 68, are the frontrunners in the 12-man race to lead the world’s top bauxite producer. Conde, who’s beaten Diallo twice before, is seeking a third term in office after a referendum in March paved the way for him to run even though the Guinean constitution imposes a two-term limit.

Conde’s edge stems from his incumbency, a well-funded campaign and backing from Russia, whose companies have invested heavily in mines to extract the nation’s bountiful iron-ore and bauxite reserves. Conde and his ruling Guinean People’s Rally have pledged to attract $25 billion to the mining sector over the next 10 years.

Diallo, of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, was the runner-up in the 2010 and 2015 elections. He’s pledged to get the mining code amended so the people reap more benefit from the country’s mineral wealth. He has also said the country would diversify into iron, uranium and copper production, if he became president.

The lead-up to the vote has been fraught, with protests against Conde’s third-term bid and the two main parties tapping into long-standing ethnic divisions.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged “the country’s political leaders and their supporters to refrain from acts of incitement, inflammatory language, ethnic profiling and violence” in an emailed statement late Saturday.

Some 5.4 million voters are registered to vote, with polling stations scheduled to close at 6 p.m. local time.

Previous articleEnd SARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi sends message to Nigerian youths
- Advertisement -

More articles

Africa News

South Africans Urge Zimbabweans, Other Foreigners ‘Grabbing Jobs’ to Leave

abujatimes
Some South Africans staged a peaceful protest in the country today urging the government to cancel special permits for Zimbabweans, Mozambicans and...
Read more
Africa News

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

abujatimes
Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Read more
Africa News

Tanzania repressing opponents as election looms

abujatimes
Tanzania has escalated a crackdown on political opponents by selectively applying the law to thwart their campaign efforts ahead of this month's...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Africa News

Guinea Holds Presidential Vote Amid Tension Over Third-Term Bid

abujatimes
Guinean voters are headed to the polls to pick a president Sunday after widespread protests over the incumbent’s bid to extend his...
Read more
Life & Arts

End SARS: Pastor Sam Adeyemi sends message to Nigerian youths

abujatimes
The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi on Saturday called on Nigerian youths to be comfortable as the End SARS...
Read more
Headlines

End SARS: It’s no longer peaceful, we’ll not fold our hands – FG issues strong warning to protesters

abujatimes
The Federal Government has said that the ongoing nationwide protest is no longer peaceful, warning that it will not fold its hands...
Read more
Headlines

Army to commence Operation Crocodile Smile over cyber warfare, others

abujatimes
The Nigerian Army has said its upcoming Operation Crocodile Smile will tackle cyber warfare and insurgency in the country, particularly in the North-East, where...
Read more
World News

Turkish Cypriots voting in presidential runoff

abujatimes
Voting starts at 8 am local time, with over 199,000 registered voters eligible to cast ballots nationwide Voters in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

President, PM arrested in Mali mutiny

Ex-defence minister is Mali’s interim president

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.5m

In excess of 10,000 healthcare workers in Africa infected with coronavirus