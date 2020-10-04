Sunday, October 4, 2020

Guinness Nigeria's parent company, Diageo, appoints Ireena Vittal as Director

Webmaster

World’s drink giant, Diageo has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 2 October 2020.

This was disclosed in a press release by the company, which was seen by Nairametrics.

Sequel to this appointment, Ireena, as a Non-Executive Director, will also join the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees on appointment.

Ireena is currently a Non-Executive Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Wipro Limited, and Compass plc.

She was previously a Non-Executive Director of various Indian listed companies, and more recently, Titan Company Limited to 1 October 2020, The Indian Hotels Company Limited to 26 August 2019, Cipla Limited to 31 March 2019, and Tata Global Beverages Limited to 30 June 2018.


Between 2004-2012, Ireena was a partner with McKinsey & Company in India, having joined the firm in 1996. Before joining McKinsey & Company, Ireena was head of marketing and sales at Hutchinson Max Telecom and a brand manager with Nestlé in India.

Ireena is an Indian national and holds a BS (Electronics) from Osmania University, India; and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. Ireena brings experience in strategy, consumer insights, and digital, with a particular focus on the Indian market.

While speaking on the appointment, Javier Ferrán, Chairman, Diageo plc said;


“I am delighted to welcome Ireena to the Diageo Board. She brings a wealth of FMCG experience from her executive consulting career, together with her broad experience as a Non-Executive Director. Ireena’s knowledge of emerging markets, including her particular expertise in India, will be of great benefit, and I am very much looking forward to her contribution to the Board.”

