Gunmen abduct many in Abuja community

Gunmen have abducted several persons in another attack on Kuje community, Abuja, The Nation has gathered.

Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

She said effforts were in top gear to rescue the kidnapped persons.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 6:00pm on Saturday when people were returning home after going to congratulate the new Education Secretary of the council, Mr Yunusa Zakari

A former Vice Chairman of the council, Mohammed Baba and some council members were among those abducted, it was gathered.

The gunmen hijacked a bus the victims were in and got away with all its occupants through the bushes in the area, it was learnt.

About three weeks ago gunmen in similar fashion invaded the Tunga Maje Community in Abuja and abducted five persons.

They were eventually released but it could not be ascertained if they were rescued by security agents or paid ransome.