Monday, October 12, 2020

Gunmen abduct many in Abuja community

Gunmen abduct many in Abuja community

Gunmen have abducted several persons in another attack on Kuje community, Abuja, The Nation has gathered. Federal Capital Territory...
Business

Nigerian Breweries To Invest N40m In Small Businesses

Nigerian Breweries through one of its brand, Life Lager, is set to support over 200 businesses with a cumulative sum of over...
Politics

Don't misplace people's trust, Buhari tells Akeredolu

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari on Sunday urged Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to prove to the people that their trust in him had...
Business

Nigerian insurance industry's asset rises to N1.8tn

The Nigerian insurance industry's assets rose from N1.61tn at the end of the 2019 financial year to N1.8tn in June 2020.
abujatimes

Gunmen have abducted several persons in another attack on Kuje community, Abuja, The Nation has gathered.

Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

She said effforts were in top gear to rescue the kidnapped persons.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 6:00pm on Saturday when people were returning home after going to congratulate the new Education Secretary of the council, Mr Yunusa Zakari

A former Vice Chairman of the council, Mohammed Baba and some council members were among those abducted, it was gathered.

The gunmen hijacked a bus the victims were in and got away with all its occupants through the bushes in the area, it was learnt.

About three weeks ago gunmen in similar fashion invaded the Tunga Maje Community in Abuja and abducted five persons.

They were eventually released but it could not be ascertained if they were rescued by security agents or paid ransome.

End SARS: "History was made today"- Dolapo Badmus reacts to dissolution of SARS

The Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Dolapo Badmus has reacted to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, by the Inspector-General...
Abuja #EndSARS protesters storm Force HQ, demand to see IGP

In the face of the protests against police brutality in the country, End SARS protesters in Abuja on Saturday stormed the Force...
Buhari, Osinbajo's daughters join #EndSARS campaign

Daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have thrown their weights behind the growing campaign against the Special Armed...
